AMC : ALLBLK'S ‘À LA CARTE' DRAMEDY ADDS KANDI BURRUSS, ROBINNE LEE, KELLY PRICE AND DORIEN WILSON AS SUPPORTING CAST

New York, NY (December XX, 2021) - À La Carte, ALLBLK's upcoming scripted dramedy series following the Black millennial dating experience, today announced four new additions to the cast of its 6-episode first season. Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Chi), Robinne Lee (Being Mary Jane, Fifty Shades of Grey films), Grammy-nominated singer, Kelly Price, and Dorien Wilson (The Parkers) have signed on to support the previously announced lead cast featuring Pauline Dyer (A Stone Cold Christmas), Jessie Woo (Wild N' Out), Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play), Jenna Nolen and Courtney Burrell (Tyler Perry's Too Close to Home).

Created by Breanna Hogan, the series follows Mahogany Rose (Dyer), an overachiever in her 20's who's had high moral standards her entire life…until now. After adopting a more "liberal" approach to sex and dating, she finally lands the man of her dreams, Kaleb (Burrell). There's just one problem. He's already spoken for. Accustomed to being number one, Mahogany must decide if she will stick to her preference of being the one and only - or step out of her comfort zone and learn to play number two.

Burruss will star as Nicole, a confident and unconventional beauty whose sex-positive, free-spirited nature leaves her open to whatever life brings her way. Owner of a local sex shop, Nicole is very wise and very well-informed. During the series she builds a connection with Mahogany's close friend Misha Taylor (Woo), encouraging her to explore experiences beyond her perceived limitations.

Lee will play the role of Fabiola Ford, an extremely successful "Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada" type who is fierce, fabulous, and feared by all who work for her. A force to be reckoned with whose razor-sharp tongue and killer business instincts have paid off well, Fabiola has had to be twice as good and three times as smart as the gatekeepers and typical dominators of the fashion industry in order to reach the heights she has. Seeing a younger version of herself in Mahogany, Fabiola serves as a source of "tough love" for Mahogany when her dating challenges start spilling over into her work life.

Price and Wilson will star as Mahogany Rose's parents, Lyric and Victor. Facing several difficulties in their own relationship, Lyric and Victor are always ready to offer Mahogany a shoulder to lean on and some heartfelt advice.

À La Carte is directed and executive produced by Dijon Talton and The Talton Company. Breanna Hogan and Meagan Good serve as executive producers on the series. Katrina Y. Nelson (ALLBLK's Lace) and Christopher O'Conner serve as co-executive producers - the latter in association with Prodigi Arts Entertainment. Angela White serves as producer. General Manager, Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love serve as executive producers for ALLBLK. Currently in production, À La Carte will premiere in spring 2022.

About ALLBLK

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically - Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy, A House Divided, and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular network TV, lively stage plays, and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found - iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. ALLBLK's content can also be found on Comcast and AT&T outlets under the WEtv+ banner. At www.ALLBLK.tv, ALLBLK offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with ALLBLK on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchALLBLK and Twitter/Instagram @WatchALLBLK.

About AMC Networks Inc.

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.