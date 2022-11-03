AMC : AND ROKU EXPAND PARTNERSHIP, BRINGING A BROAD RANGE OF NEW & EXCLUSIVE CONTENT TO THE ROKU CHANNEL

New Multi-Year Agreement Expands Strong Global Partnership Across Content Types Including FAST, AVOD and Targeted Streaming Services

Deal Will Bring 11 AMC Networks FAST Channels to The Roku Channel, Including an Exclusive Channel: AMC Showcase

NEW YORK, NY, November 3, 2022 - AMC Networks and Roku today announced an expanded partnership that will feature AMC Networks' high-quality content and targeted streaming services across The Roku Channel's broad and growing ecosystem. The agreement includes the addition of 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels created and programmed by AMC Networks to The Roku Channel, including an exclusive channel, AMC Showcase, which will feature many of AMC's signature dramas including Mad Men.

The global multi-year agreement will continue to make AMC Networks' targeted streaming services like AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV available to viewers through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel. Through the expanded partnership, AMC Network's HIDIVE anime service will also launch as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel at a later time. Roku will also bring users of The Roku Channel an expanded lineup of ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) content from AMC Networks, most notably movies and popular reality shows from WE tv.

"This is an exciting expansion of our relationship with one of our most important and long-term partners, which will make even more of our acclaimed and popular programming available to The Roku Channel's audience including, for the first time, the addition of 11 of our curated FAST channels," said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. "It also serves our strategic goal of distributing and windowing our high-quality content across a coordinated ecosystem that includes our own networks and streaming services and leading partner platforms. We are thrilled to be in business with Roku and to have expanded this key partner relationship for years to come."

"The Roku Channel is thrilled to announce its expanded relationship with longtime partner AMC Networks," shared Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming, Roku, "Everyday, audiences come to The Roku Channel for easy access to a wide range of entertainment options. We are constantly working to enhance our programming portfolio to meet the needs of our users. Through this multi-faceted expansion of our partnership, we are pleased to provide our audiences with even more top content, plus exclusive programming, from AMC Networks, and look forward to connecting AMC Networks with viewers across The Roku Channel's programming ecosystem."

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach and streaming hour engagement in Q3 2022. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 300 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku Smart Home products, including cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more are available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

