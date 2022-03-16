AMC : ANNOUNCES APRIL HIGHLIGHTS FOR TARGETED STREAMING SERVICES

New York, NY - March 16, 2021 - This April, AMC Networks' targeted streaming services will bring viewers an extensive catalogue of compelling dramas, fan-favorite franchises, highly-anticipated films and timely collections on AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, IFC Films Unlimited, Shudder and Sundance Now.

Highlights from across the suite of services include (in alphabetical and chronological order):

On ACORN TV:

Harry Wild (Acorn TV Original)

New Series Premieres Mondays, Beginning April 4 with Back-to-Back Episodes

This Irish mystery thriller stars Emmy®-winning actress Jane Seymour (B Positive; The Kominsky Method; Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) as Harriet "Harry" Wild, a recently retired English professor who finds herself at one of life's crossroads. Jolted from a mugging, she reluctantly agrees to recover in the home of her son, Charlie (Kevin Ryan, Guilt), a senior police detective. Harry starts to interfere in a particularly bafﬂing murder case Charlie is investigating when she notices the murder shares striking similarities to an obscure Elizabethan play. When her path crosses that of her mugger, Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl), Harry sees great potential in the troubled teen and, instead of turning him in, enlists him as her sidekick. Following her successful, albeit ill-advised, involvement in the case, Harry discovers a new lust for life as she and Fergus find new mysteries to solve. Photos - Screeners - Trailer

Hidden Assets (Acorn TV Original)

New Series Premieres Mondays, Beginning April 18 with Back-to-Back Episodes

A routine raid led by a detective in the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau reveals that a small-time drug dealer has been receiving substantial funding from a seemingly untraceable source - not in cash, but in rough diamonds. When these diamonds are linked to a series of bombings in Belgium, Detective Emer Berry (Angeline Ball, Acceptable Risk, Keeping Faith) is forced to work with Police Commissioner Christian De Jong (Wouter Hendrickx, Blackout, Undercover). Eventually banding together, they unravel a political conspiracy fueling domestic unrest for financial gain. Caught up in this web of greed are the Brannigans, a wealthy Irish dynasty with ties to Antwerp. Drawn into a battle of wits with the family, Emer, Christian and the CAB team must follow the money to stop another terrorist attack before it's too late. Photos - Trailer

Balthazar (Acorn TV Exclusive)

Season 4 Binge Premieres Monday, April 11

Seven months after the tragic events at the end of Season 3, everything has changed for Paris forensic pathologist Raphaël Balthazar (Tomer Sisley, Don't Look Up, Messiah). His police officer partner, friend, and soul mate, Hélène Bach is gone, his wife Maya (Leslie Medina) is in prison awaiting trial and Balthazar is partying harder than ever. It all topples over when Captain Camille Costes (Constance Labbé), a whirlwind of undiluted energy, steps in to replace Hélène and forces Balthazar to face his demons. He will be spared nothing: not even the shrink sessions, nor his colleague catapulted to the helm of the Forensic Institute; nor his own childhood, which comes back to haunt him. *French-language dramaPhotos

On ALLBLK:

Social Society (ALLBLK Original Talk/Variety Show)

Season 2 New Episodes Mondays

The weekly talk-variety show welcoming your favorite influencers and Black culture experts for epic discussions on lifestyle, love, politics, and everything in between. Social Society delivers the perfect blend of comedy and commentary, bringing some of your favorite celebrities and social media influencers together for laughs and a fresh look into the week's trending topics.

Cast: Kendall Kyndall, Angela Simmons, Reginae Carter, Kendra G

Millennials (ALLBLK Original Series)

Season 2 New Episodes Thursdays

Four 20-something roommates navigate the chaos of being young, finding success, and finding themselves in the city of angels. With fresh relationships, career changes, and a new roommate, the guys manage the turbulence and chaos in their lives, while pushing forward their individual life goals. Cast: Philip Bolden, Keraun "King Keraun" Harris, Aaron Grady, Nathan Davis Jr., Teresa "Topnotch" Celeste

61st Street (AMC+ Original)

Premieres Sunday, April 10 with First Two Episodes Available to Stream Only on AMC+ and ALLBLK; Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Early on AMC+ and ALLBLK

From AMC Studios, 61st Street is a propulsive thriller coursing through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department's code of silence. The two-season television event stars Emmy® Award-winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Lovecraft Country), Emmy® Award-nominee Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us, King Richard), Mark O'Brien (City on a Hill,Halt and Catch Fire), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter, Lights Out), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who, Hollyoaks), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor, Manifest) and Bentley Green (Snowfall, Sweet Magnolias).

On AMC+:

The Walking Dead

Season 11B Finale Premieres Sunday, April 3, One Week Ahead of AMC

In the very last mid-season finale for The Walking Dead, our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications.

Fear the Walking Dead

Season 7B Premieres Sunday, April 17 with First Two Episodes on AMC+; Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Ahead of AMC

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

Killing Eve

Series Finale Premieres Sunday, April 10

After the emotional climax of Season 3, Eve (Golden Globe® winner Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Emmy® Award winner Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle's exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she's not a "monster." Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale. Photos - Press Pack

Better Call Saul

Season 6 Premieres Monday, April 18

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes. Photos

That Dirty Black Bag (AMC+ Original)

New Episodes Premiere Every Thursday; Season Finale April 28

A raw, epic and romantic eight-part series about the dark side of the Far West, That Dirty Black Bag features an all-star ensemble cast led by Dominic Cooper (Preacher, Spy City) and Douglas Booth (The Dirt, Loving Vincent), with Niv Sultan (Tehran), Guido Caprino (The Miracle), Christian Cooke (The Promise, Ordeal by Innocence),Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Raised by Wolves) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, Kin) co-starring. Filmed in Italy, Spain and Morocco, the story describes the eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy (Cooper) an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth), an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads into a dirty black bag, because, as he puts it, "Heads weigh less than bodies."

On IFC FILMS UNLIMITED:

Relic

Film Premieres Wednesday, April 6

When Kay's (Emily Mortimer) mother vanishes only to mysteriously reappear not at all herself, she begins to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control.

The Rental

Film Premieres Wednesday, April 6

Two couples on a weekend getaway grow suspicious that their rental host has sadistic intentions in this unnerving debut thriller from Dave Franco. Alison Brie and Dan Stevens also star.

The Truth

Premieres Wednesday, April 6

Legends of French cinema Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche play a mother-daughter duo in this charming and wise tale of family dynamics. Ethan Hawke co-stars.

On SHUDDER:

Cursed Films II (Shudder Original Series)

Season 2 Premieres Thursdays Beginning April 7

Shudder's acclaimed documentary series is back to explore the facts and myths surrounding a new batch of famous films some consider cursed. The new season will feature The Wizard of Oz, Rosemary's Baby, Stalker,The Serpent and the Rainbow, and Cannibal Holocaust. Featuring new interviews with FX expert and former Mythbusters host Adam Savage, Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, actor Bill Pullman, and director Ruggero Deodato, among many others.

See For Me (Shudder Exclusive Film)

New Film Premieres Thursday, April 7

A blind young woman caught in the crossfire of a home invasion scheme must rely on an Army veteran via an app to survive in this shocking cat-and-mouse thriller. Starring Skyler Davenport, Laura Vandervoort, Kim Coates, and Jessica Parker Kennedy. Photos - Trailer

The Cellar (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, April 15

Filmed on location in Roscommon, Ireland, The Cellartells the story of Keira Woods (Elisha Cuthbert), whose daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house in the country. Keira soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family's souls forever. Official Selection, SXSW 2022. Also, out in theaters on April 15 from RLJ Films. Photos- Trailer

On SUNDANCE NOW:

Ten Percent(Sundance Now Exclusive)

New Series Premieres Late April

The English adaptation of Call My Agent! will keep the sensibilities and premise of the French series, in which the staff of a talent agency must hustle to keep clients happy after the abrupt death of their founder - all while juggling their own personal and love lives. The British remake, though, will also take a close look at London culture and class inequality, Britain's entertainment relations to American Hollywood, and provide a whimsical tonality, unique to John Morton's (Twenty Twelve, W1A) writing. Series regulars include Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, The Pirates of the Caribbean series), Lydia Leonard (Last Christmas, Absentia), Maggie Steed (Elizabeth Is Missing), and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Patrick Melrose). Guest stars include Dominic West, Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, Phoebe Dynevor, and more.

Yorkshire Ripper: The Secret Murders (Sundance Now Exclusive)

Binge Premieres Tuesday, April 19

Documentary series exploring more than 20 unsolved murders and attempted murders linked to Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper.

Wisting (Sundance Now Exclusive)

Season 2 Part 1 Binge Premiere of First Four Episodes Thursday, March 31

A convicted killer escapes from Detective Wisting's custody by triggering a grenade during the inspection of a potential crime scene in the woods. The killer, who promised to reveal the location of yet another murder victim, instead blasts his way to freedom with the help of a former accomplice, injuring police officers in the process. The case is now personal for the entire Larvik police force. Wisting embarks on some of the most intense days of his life as he must manage his revenge-thirsty team, as well as stop the two criminals before they continue their killing spree. The case also becomes personal for the detective's daughter, Line, who is shooting a true crime-documentary about serial killers and was the one who instigated the whole inspection. *Norwegian language Photos

About AMC Networks:

