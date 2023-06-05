Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  AMC Networks Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55:58 2023-06-05 pm EDT
11.46 USD   -1.55%
03:33pAmc : Announces new roles and responsibilities for its allblk and we tv programming group
PU
05/22Cordiant Digital says CRA to broadcast three new channels
AN
05/18Amc : Nail-Biting Crime Thriller CLEAN SWEEP Debuts on Thursday, June 22 on Sundance Now & AMC+
PU
AMC : ANNOUNCES NEW ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES FOR ITS ALLBLK AND WE TV PROGRAMMING GROUP

06/05/2023 | 03:33pm EDT
Noella Charles Joins Company as Vice President, Development & Original Production, Unscripted, for ALLBLK and WE tv

NEW YORK, NY - June 5, 2023 - AMC Networks today announced a strategic realignment of its ALLBLK and WE tv programming and development group. Company veteran Angela Molloy has been promoted to senior vice president, development & original production, unscripted, ALLBLK/WE tv, reporting to Brett Dismuke, head of content for ALLBLK and WE tv. Molloy, who was previously vice president of development for WE tv, also adds a key new member to her team with the arrival of Noella Charles as vice president, development & original production, unscripted, ALLBLK/WE tv.

Lisa Marie Angelo has been promoted from associate producer to director, development & original production, unscripted, ALLBLK/WE tv, and another member of Molloy's team, LeAnn Scrimmager, has been promoted from coordinator to manager, development & original production, unscripted, ALLBLK/WE tv.

Nikki Love continues in her role as senior vice president, development & original production, scripted, ALLBLK/WE tv, also reporting to Dismuke. She also adds two new members to her team who are shifting from unscripted roles primarily focused on WE tv to scripted development and production focused on both ALLBLK and WE tv as part of her organization. Ashley McFarlin is now vice president, development & original production, scripted, ALLBLK/WE tv, Kate Farrell is also vice president, development & original production, ALLBLK/WE tv and Sean Charles is manager, development & original production, scripted, ALLBLK/WE tv.

"This is the right structure and organization to move original programming forward at both ALLBLK and WE tv, with talented teams focused on scripted and unscripted originals operating under the proven leadership of Nikki and Angela," Dismuke said. "ALLBLK is the streaming home of Black stories and storytellers, and WE tv has a proud history of developing reality franchises that break through in popular culture like Marriage Boot Camp, Bridezillas and Love After Lockup, which have made the network the long-time top cable destination for Black women on Thursday and Friday nights. I want to congratulate Angela and other members of the team on their well-deserved promotions and new roles and also welcome Noella to our company and to this talented group."

Prior to her arrival at AMC Networks in 2014, Molloy worked as a production, development and acquisitions executive, she was also a freelance showrunner with co-executive producer credits on a number of unscripted shows for networks including Bravo, HGTV and The Discovery Channel. Charles was most recently a co-executive producer with Fly On The Wall Entertainment and has also worked with Culture House Media, HOORAE media, Done+Dusted, and in other unscripted production roles.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

###

Attachments

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 19:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
