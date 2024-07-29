Official Trailer, Key Art and All-New Photos Now Available

NEW YORK - July 29, 2024 - Acorn TV'sromantic comedy-drama Under The Vines will return with two episodes on Monday, August 19 in the US, Canada, UK (including Northern Ireland) and Australia, with additional episodes dropping weekly on the platform. Starring Rebecca Gibney (Wanted, Packed to the Rafters, Halifax: Retribution) as former Sydney socialite Daisy Monroe and Charles Edwards (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Crown, Downton Abbey) as ex-London lawyer Louis Oakley, the 6-episode third season follows the pair as they continue to run the small vineyard Oakley Wines in Central Otago, New Zealand, while navigating their complicated love lives.

Six months on from when we last saw them, Daisy (Gibney) and Louis (Edwards) are trying to oust William (Mark Mitchinson, My Life Is Murder), the mysterious stranger who arrived at the end of Season 2 claiming half of Oakley. But it seems the annoying shanty-singer's claim might be legitimate, so the Oakley crew must get crafty in their bid to oust him. Especially as he seems to be ingratiating himself into the lives of their rivals Don (John Bach, The Sounds) and Marissa (Sara Peirse, Love Me) at Shimmering Lake.

On top of that, Daisy has a ton of other distractions. There's her wedding with David (Kirk Torrance, Testify) to plan; "heart parent" duties for Nic (Carrie Green, Mystic) and Vic's (Allan Henry, After the Party) impending birth; Tippy (Trae Te Wiki, Shortland Street) doesn't want to talk about a new change in her life; and even Louis seems distracted after his rebuffed declaration of love. That's a lot to process as we count down to Daisy's big day…

Under The Vines is Executive Produced by Rebecca Gibney, Richard Fletcher for Libertine Pictures, Brendan Dahill for Perpetual Entertainment (formerly known as EQ Media Group) and Produced by Paul Yates. Acorn Media Enterprises, Acorn TV's London-based development division, co-produces. Season 3 is directed by Erin White (Episodes 1-3) and Laurence Wilson (Episodes 4-6) and written by Kelly Lefever, Erin White, Nick Ward, Kathryn Burnett, Harry McNaughton, and Steph Matuku.

EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS

Episode 301 - "The Wellerman" -Premieres Monday, August 19 on Acorn TV

We return to Oakley Wines with Daisy Monroe and Louis Oakley trying to legally oust the annoying William who claims he owns half the vineyard.

Episode 302 - "Know When to Hold 'Em" -Premieres Monday, August 19 on Acorn TV

In an effort to get William out of the house, Daisy challenges him to a winner-takes-all game of 'Texas Hold 'em', but can she and the Oakley team beat a former professional poker player?

Episode 303 - "Best Laid Plans" -Premieres Monday, August 26 on Acorn TV

Daisy and Louis try to steel Williams' thunder at the opening of their new cellar door but are distracted by the impending arrival of Nic and Vic's twin babies.

Episode 304 - "The Scenic Route" -Premieres Monday, September 2 on Acorn TV

Daisy and Louis are forced to spend the night together when they're truck breaks down in the middle of nowhere, while Nic and Vic cope with the birth of their new babies.

Episode 305 - "Life Is a Driveway" -Premieres Monday, September 9 on Acorn TV

Daisy tries to bond with her future daughter-in-law Sienna on a trip to go wedding dress-shopping, while Louis fears for his life on David's stag-do camping trip.

Episode 306 - "To Have and To Hold" -Premieres Monday, September 16 on Acorn TV

In the season finale, Daisy finally gets to the altar to marry the man she loves in front of the people who matter most in her life; but has fate led her to the right man?

