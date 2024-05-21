Official Trailer and All-New Photos Now Available

Watch Full Season Now - Screeners.com

Watch and Embed Official Trailer

Download Key Art and Photos

NEW YORK - May 21, 2024 - The highly-anticipated natural history series Mammals will premiere on Saturday, July 13 at 8pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA and is available on AMC+ the same day. Renowned naturalist and three-time Emmy® Award-winner Sir David Attenborough (Seven Worlds, One Planet, Blue Planet II) presents the series, which reveals how mammals have conquered the Earth, uncovering the secrets to their success with their winning design, incredible adaptability, unrivalled intelligence, and unique sociability.

66 million years ago, when the reign of the dinosaurs came to an end, mammals were set free to exploit every corner of the planet. Mammals reveals the strategies, behaviors and traits that lie behind the astonishing success of this remarkable group of animals. Above all, the series celebrates the amazing intelligence that enables mammals to learn, remember, problem-solve, parent, and cooperate.

Over six episodes and a behind-the-scenes special, viewers will get to see how mammals have taken advantage of every major environment on earth. They are found in every ocean, and on every continent, from frozen wildernesses, dense jungles, baking deserts, even the dark depths of the open ocean and the skies above our forests.

Mammals, a 6 x 60 series made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and co-produced by BBC AMERICA, ZDF, Youku and France Télévisions. It was commissioned by Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual and Sreya Biswas, Head of Natural History, BBC Commissioning. The Executive Producer is Roger Webb and the Series Producer is Scott Alexander. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.

EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS

Episode 1 - "Dark" - Premieres Saturday, July 13 on BBC AMERICA at 8pm ET/PT and available on AMC+ the Same Day

Originally confined to the night during the time of the dinosaurs, many mammals have, with heightened senses verging on superpowers, become masters of the shadows. Today, some are even returning to the dark side as their daytime world gets more and more crowded.

Episode 2 - "The New Wild" - Premieres Saturday, July 20 on BBC AMERICA at 8pm ET/PT and available on AMC+ the Same Day

It is two decades since Sir David looked at the "Life of Mammals." In that time the issues facing mammals have grown and grown - today, less than 6% of the world's mammal biomass is made up of wild mammals, and many face extinction. As well as bringing a fresh understanding of this remarkable group of animals, we highlight many of the problems faced by mammals in a rapidly changing world. To do this, we explore how mammals are coping living alongside perhaps the most successful mammal of all - us, revealing both winners and losers in today's new wild.

Episode 3 - "Water" - Premieres Saturday, July 27 on BBC AMERICA at 8pm ET/PT and available on AMC+ the Same Day

Very few mammals have managed to lose all ties with land and conquer life in water, one of the greatest challenges for an air breathing mammal. Those that have are some of the cleverest of all, forming surprising bonds not just amongst their own but with other species as well.

Episode 4 - "Cold" - Premieres Saturday, August 3 on BBC AMERICA at 8pm ET/PT and available on AMC+ the Same Day

Thanks to their great ingenuity, combined with a thick fur coat, mammals can survive where no others can, in the cold of the planet's extreme frozen worlds. Here we see a polar bear learn remarkable new hunting skills and witness the rarely seen caring side of the not so mythical wolverine.

Episode 5 - "Heat" - Premieres Saturday, August 10 on BBC AMERICA at 8pm ET/PT and available on AMC+ the Same Day

With fur designed to keep you warm, keeping cool is never going to be easy, yet mammals are found in the hottest, driest places on earth such as Australia's barren outback, where they have found remarkable ways to stays cool, find water, and beat the heat.

Episode 6 - "Forest" - Premieres Saturday, August 17 on BBC AMERICA at 8pm ET/PT and available on AMC+ the Same Day

From down in the undergrowth to high above the treetops, we see how mammals have conquered every level of the forest with perfect camouflage, secret messages, and even the power of flight, but now many face new challenges as they are forced to adapt to a changing world.

Episode 7 - "The Making Of Mammals" - Premieres Saturday, August 24 on BBC AMERICA at 8pm ET/PT and available on AMC+ the Same Day

This episode goes behind the scenes with the production team of Mammals.

NOTE TO EDITORS

If you have any questions or would like to arrange EP and/or crew interviews, please contact those listed below. We appreciate your support and coverage of Mammals.

About BBC AMERICA

BBC AMERICA is a hub of innovative, culturally contagious programming including the Peabody Award-winning series Killing Eve starring Golden Globe® and SAG® Award-winner Sandra Oh and Emmy® Award-winner Jodie Comer. The network is the definitive television home and co-producer of the most iconic natural history series and franchises including Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Dynasties, Eden: Untamed Planet, Frozen Planet and Seven Worlds, One Planet. BBCA transforms every Saturday into Wonderstruck, a weekly destination for wildlife and wonder. A joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studios (the commercial arm of the BBC), BBCA's influential shows such as Doctor Who, Orphan Black, Luther and The Graham Norton Show have attracted critical acclaim and earned Emmy® Awards, Golden Globes®, Peabody Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, NAACP Image Awards, TCA Awards and more. BBC AMERICA is available across all platforms, including on-air,online, on demand and mobile. Find out more by visitingpress.amcnetworks.com. BBCA on social:YouTube-Twitter-Instagram-Facebook-Tumblr

About AMC+

AMC+ is the company's premium streaming bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV and full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which feature content such as A Discovery of Witches, Creepshow, and Boyhood. The service features a continually refreshed library of commercial-free content, with iconic series from the AMC Networks portfolio including Mad Men, Halt & Catch Fire, Hell on Wheels, Turn: Washington's Spies, Rectify, Portlandia, Orphan Black and series from The Walking Dead Universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, Dark Winds, and the first two series in a new Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. With new movies released every Friday, AMC+ is the newest destination for exclusive film premieres direct from theaters all year long. AMC+ is available in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Spain and is available in the U.S. through AMCPlus.com, the AMC+ app, and a number of digital and cable partners.