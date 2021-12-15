AMC : BRENDAN GLEESON, PATRICIA CLARKSON LEAD SUNDANCETV'S STATE OF THE UNION ON FEBRUARY 14 – EPISODES NOW AVAILABLE

New episodes of the 10-minute per episode drama to debut across 10 nights on SundanceTV and as binge premiere on Sundance Now and AMC+

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - December 15, 2021 - SundanceTV today announced that the second installment of the multiple Emmy® Award-winning anthology drama, State of the Union, starring Brendan Gleeson (TheTragedy of Macbeth,In Bruges), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) and Esco Jouléy (High Maintenance), will premiere on Monday, February 14 on SundanceTV, Sundance Now and AMC+. The groundbreaking short form series will unfold across 10 episodes, each 10 minutes in length, over 10 nights starting February 14 at 10:00 pm E.T./9c on SundanceTV. All episodes will also premiere as a full season binge on AMC Networks' streaming services Sundance Now and AMC+.

State of the Union will see the return of award-winning writer/director duo Nick Hornby (Brooklyn, An Education) and Stephen Frears (The Queen, A Very English Scandal) as they continue to cleverly explore relationships and the human experience. In this season, liberal campaigning Ellen (Clarkson) drags her traditional, self-made husband Scott (Gleeson) out of his comfort zone and into a hipster Connecticut coffee shop, where they have 10 minutes before their marriage counselling session to drink a coffee, gather their thoughts and argue about everything from Quakerism to pronouns. Each week, between the bickering, they begin to piece together what has gone wrong between them. As the weeks go by, they start to deconstruct their 30-year marriage. Past betrayals are aired, their sex life is re-examined, and their vulnerabilities are finally shared. By the end of 10 weeks of marital counselling, they're not the same couple they used to be, but is making a change enough to save their marriage, or should they walk away?

The first season of State of the Union starred Oscar® nominee Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, A Private War) and Emmy® winner Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids, Get Shorty) in an innovative look at a couple who meet for drinks ahead of their weekly marriage counseling appointments. State of the Union received three Emmy® Awards: Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama (Pike) and Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama (O'Dowd).

A See-Saw Films production. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman are executive producers along with Hornby and Frears, with Sophie Reynolds producing the series for See-Saw Films. Kristin Jones, EVP of international programming for AMC and SundanceTV, is the executive in charge for SundanceTV. Endeavor Content is handling international sales.

About See-Saw Films

Academy Award®, BAFTA and Emmy Award winning producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman founded See-Saw Films in 2008. With offices in London and Sydney, See-Saw specializes in international film and television production.

See-Saw's film projects include this year's awards contender Ammonite, written and directed by Francis Lee, starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan which was selected for the Cannes, Telluride, Toronto and London Film festivals. In 2016 they released the six-time Academy Award® nominated Lion, starring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara, as well as The King's Speech, which was nominated for twelve and won four Academy Awards® in 2011 including Best Motion Picture. Recent projects include Widows directed by Steve McQueen and starring Viola Davis. Upcoming projects include Operation Mincemeat, directed by John Madden and starring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen and Kelly Macdonald; The Power Of The Dog, written and directed by Jane Campion, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons; and The Unknown Man directed by Thomas M Wright, starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris.

See-Saw's television division kicked off with the multi-award winning first season of Jane Campion's 'Top of the Lake'. Campion returned with 'Top of The Lake: China Girl' starring Elisabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman and Gwendoline Christie which premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for a Golden Globe. 'State of the Union,' written by Nick Hornby, directed by Stephen Frears and starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2019 and won three Emmy Awards. Recent projects include Samantha Strauss' 'The End' for Foxtel and Sky Atlantic, starring Harriet Walter and Frances O'Connor. Upcoming projects include 'The North Water' for BBC Two written and directed by Andrew Haigh, starring Colin Farrell, Jack O'Connell and Stephen Graham; 'Slow Horses' for Apple TV+, starring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas; and 'The Essex Serpent' for Apple TV+, directed by Clio Barnard.

