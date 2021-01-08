AMC : CONTINUES CONTENT ROLLOUT ON FREE, AD-SUPPORTED PLATFORMS, LAUNCHING FIVE CHANNELS ON VIZIO SMARTCAST

NEW YORK, NY, January 8, 2021 - AMC Networks today announced the launch of five free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels on VIZIO SmartCast, the Smart TV platform available to millions of viewers. The launch of this comprehensive array of popular and critically acclaimed programming from AMC Networks makes VIZIO SmartCast a perfect place for consumers to tune in. SmartCast is an award-winning operating system that comes equipped with every VIZIO Smart TV, providing free content available 24/7 to VIZIO customers. VIZIO reported this week that viewing on the company's SmartCast TVs surged to 1.1 trillion minutes in 2020, up more than 20 percent from the previous year.

'We are thrilled to make these free, ad-supported channels available to millions of VIZIO viewers on the SmartCast platform,' said Evan Adlman, Senior Vice President of Advanced Advertising and Digital Ad Sales for AMC Networks. 'We set a goal last year of making our popular and critically acclaimed content as widely available as possible on emerging ad-supported platforms, which is great for the fans of our shows and for the advertising partners who reach fans through our AMCN Digital ad sales offering.'

'VIZIO is excited to offer AMC Networks' award-winning series and films free to our millions of viewers,' said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. 'The addition of these channels provides SmartCast viewers even more variety as they tune into their favorite movies and shows on their VIZIO Smart TVs.'

The AMC Networks channels now launched on VIZIO SmartCast are:

Channel 110 AMC Presents allows audiences to dive into the bold and inventive award-winning AMC shows they've come to love, including: The Walking Dead, Turn, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify, Making of the Mob, Into the Badlands, movies, unscripted originals, and more. This channel offers access to fan favorites and lets viewers discover new gems they may have missed.

Channel 111 Rush by AMC offers a collection of heart-pounding, cast-driven action and thriller movies that will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Channel 120 Slightly Off by IFC features an acclaimed slate offering award-winning comedies. The absurd talk show Comedy Bang Bang, the brilliant sketches of Portlandia, the subversive rants of Brockmire, and more.

Channel 465 Absolute Reality by WE tv brings viewers the most outrageous, addictive, must-see reality TV shows all in one place, including Bridezillas, Kendra on Top, Joan & Melissa, LA Hair, Mary Mary, Platinum Weddings, and more. Real moments. Real stories. Real drama.

Channel 119IFC Films Picks offers film buffs the ability to binge from an extensive library of acclaimed star-studded dramas, documentaries, prestige indies, global cinema, and genre films.

The addition of these channels on VIZIO televisions follows the addition of AMC Networks' popular and critically acclaimed programming to a number of free, ad-supported platforms in recent months.

