HOUSTON, TX - May 23, 2024 - Today brings welcome news for anime fans with HIDIVE's announcement that the beloved fantasy action series DanMachi-Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will return for Season 5 as part of its Fall 2024 simulcast season. DanMachi-Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 will stream exclusively on HIDIVE, the fan-centric anime service from AMC Networks, and be available in the U.S. and Canada as well as overseas markets including the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Based on the award-winning light novel series created by Fujino Omori, DanMachi- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 will premiere during this year's global 10th anniversary of the novel series. To celebrate today's announcement, HIDIVE released the first-ever English language teaser video for DanMachi-Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 via its official YouTube channel here.

"We're thrilled to announce that DanMachi-Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? returns to HIDIVE for its highly anticipated fifth season this fall," said John Ledford, President of HIDIVE. "We are proud to be have been part of the long history and success of this globally popular anime franchise-dating back to its launch in 2015. So, the debut of Season 5 will truly be a celebration-a pre-celebration of next year's 10th anniversary of the anime in April. Now is the perfect time for fans, both new and old, to binge watch DanMachi Seasons 1-4 before the premiere of Season 5!"

Goddess Festival-A fruit festival that brings the labyrinth city of Orario to life. Goddesses symbolizing fertility are enshrined on the altar, and among them is the Goddess of Beauty. Bell Cranel, who has survived and returned to his daily life from the dead depths of the dungeon, is here and ready to enjoy the bustle of the Goddess Festival until he receives a letter from a girl at a small bar in a corner of Orario-"To Mr. Bell, please go on a date with just the two of us at the upcoming Goddess Festival. From Syr." Syr's single-minded determination will drive both Bell and the labyrinth city crazy. Meanwhile, the Einherjar, the warriors who claim to be the "strongest," are now suddenly on the move…

DanMachi-Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is adapted from the now nineteen-volume-long light novel series written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda, which has been published by SB Creative since its launch in January 2013. The English language edition is published by Yen Press. DanMachi-Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 is directed by Hideki Tachibana together with writing by Fujino Omori and Hideki Shirane as well as character design by Shigeki Kimoto and production by J.C.Staff. The Japanese cast stars Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell Cranel, Inori Minase as Hestia and Shizuka Ishigami as Syr Florva.

DanMachi-Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Seasons 1-4 are available on demand via HIDIVE here. Seasons 1-4 are also available on Blu-ray from Sentaiand other retailers or as digital downloads from online stores including Microsoft, Nintendo and Play Station.

