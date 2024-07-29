SAN DIEGO, CA - July 26, 2024 - Today at Comic-Con International, AMC Networks announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been renewed for a third season that will be produced and set in Spain. Production of season three will begin next month and be based in Madrid, with extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragon, Catalonia and Valencia regions.

The announcement came during the show's standing-room-only session in Hall H, attended by series stars and executive producers Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, cast member Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, showrunner David Zabel and executive producer and director Greg Nicotero.

Season three tracks Carol (McBride) and Daryl (Reedus) as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

"We are so proud of these shows and incredibly grateful for the way this new chapter in The Walking Dead Universe has been embraced by the fans," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "Sending Daryl, and then Carol, to France was such an inspired and visually striking move for this franchise, a chance to do something truly different. We can't wait to continue the travels of this iconic duo with a third season produced and set in Spain, another beautiful country with a passionate TWD fanbase that is already buzzing with anticipation."

Reedus said: "I couldn't be more thrilled to announce a third season and to be working side by side with the brilliant Melissa McBride. Season two is some of my favorite storytelling of this series. Watching Melissa shine along with our brilliant cast and crew has been one of my fondest memories playing this character. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it and we can't wait to keep the story going."

McBride said: "I'm really appreciating the new challenges for Daryl and Carol being so far from all they've ever known… what it means for them, what it brings for each of them, apart and together. There's still so much ahead to unpack in France for the coming season two, and a breathtaking finale. And now Spain! I already know that David Zabel's storytelling is making the most of all that is so beautiful and unique to Spain. We start shooting there in just a few weeks… such excitement looking forward!"

Said Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer for The Walking Dead Universe: "France made Daryl and Carol's story into an epic poem with what we found there. What's to come in Spain may even surpass it - and we're so damn happy to bring the audience more of the Terrific Two alongside new compelling characters, in a yet unseen, beautiful, horrific corner of their broken world."

Zabel said: "We are all very excited to continue the epic and intimate story of these two friends Daryl and Carol trying to get back home. Exploring new spectacular European settings, we look forward to dramatizing the ways in which the Walker apocalypse has done to Spain what it did to France."

Season two of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Book of Carol will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on September 29. When season one premiered in late 2023, it quickly became the #1 most-viewed premiere of all time on AMC+, the most-viewed season of any show in the history of AMC+ and a top acquisition driver in both the U.S. and Spain. It has only been eclipsed by The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in those categories.

