Today, AMC Networks' The Walking Dead Universe returned to Comic-Con International's Hall H with a star-studded panel for The Walking Dead: Dead City, moderated by Chris Hardwick. Executive Producer Eli Jorné, Executive Producers and Stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Cast Members Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek surprised fans with an exclusive new teaser and casting announcements for season two, which returns to AMC and AMC+ next year. New images from the series were also released.

Watch/share the teaser: HERE

Download/share all-new photos and new cast headshots: HERE

Season Two casting announcements include:

Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), in the role of "Benjamin Pierce"

(Atypical, It Follows), in the role of "Benjamin Pierce" Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), in the role of "Major Lucia Narvaez"

(Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), in the role of "Major Lucia Narvaez" Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), in the role of "Christos"

(Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), in the role of "Christos" Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then), in the role of "Roksana"

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows fan-favorite characters Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

