AMC : FOR BETTER OR WORSE – BRENDAN GLEESON & PATRICIA CLARKSON CONFRONT A TROUBLED MARRIAGE IN TRAILER FOR SUNDANCETV'S STATE OF THE UNION

VIEW TRAILER

DOWNLOAD KEY ART & SERIES IMAGES

The official trailer and key art for season two of SundanceTV's multiple Emmy® Award-winning anthology drama, State of the Union, are now available. The short-form, groundbreaking series returns on Monday, February 14 on SundanceTV, Sundance Now and AMC+.

Brendan Gleeson (TheTragedy of Macbeth,In Bruges), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) and Esco Jouléy (High Maintenance) star in the all-new adaptation of Nick Hornby's award-winning short-form drama which cleverly explores relationships and the human experience. In this season, liberal campaigning Ellen (Clarkson) drags her traditional, self-made husband Scott (Gleeson) out of his comfort zone and into a hipster Connecticut coffee shop, where they have 10 minutes before their marriage counselling session to drink a coffee, gather their thoughts and argue about everything from Quakerism to pronouns. Each week, between the bickering, they begin to piece together what has gone wrong between them. As the weeks go by, they start to deconstruct their 30-year marriage. Past betrayals are aired, their sex life is re-examined, and their vulnerabilities are finally shared. By the end of 10 weeks of marital counselling, they're not the same couple they used to be, but is making a change enough to save their marriage, or should they walk away?

Writer Nick Hornby (Brooklyn, An Education) and director Stephen Frears (The Queen, A Very English Scandal) reunite, bringing the same wit and charm to a new setting and with a fresh cast.

State of the Union will premiere Monday, February 14 on SundanceTV, Sundance Now and AMC+. The short form series will unfold across 10 episodes, each 10 minutes in length, over 10 nights at 10:00 pm E.T./9c on SundanceTV. All episodes will also premiere as a full season binge on AMC Networks' streaming services Sundance Now and AMC+.

NOTE TO EDITORS

If you have any questions or would like to arrange cast or crew interviews, please contact those listed below. We appreciate your support and coverage of State of the Union