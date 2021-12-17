AMC : HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW SEASON OF ALLBLK'S A HOUSE DIVIDED PREMIERES THURSDAY, JANUARY 13, 2022

VIEW TRAILER HERE

New York, NY(December 17, 2021) - ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black TV and film from AMC Networks, announced today the return of their longest running series, A House Divided. Season 4 of the scandalous nighttime soap opera following the wealthy and prominent Sanders family, premieres Thursday, January 13, 2022.

The saga continues as truths are revealed, lies are told and the family further unravels this season. Carissa (Demetria McKinney, Motherland: Fort Salem) struggles with learning to trust again, while battling her biggest adversary, Alexis (LisaRaye McCoy, The Family Business). Cameron Sr. (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, The Jacksons: An American Dream) navigates an international extortion plot while trying to maintain his freedom…to no avail. Meanwhile, Jupiter (Taja V. Simpson, The Oval) uses her wits and sex appeal to outsmart just about everyone, as Auntie Mae (Deborah Lacey, Straight Outta Compton) and Cam Jr. (Brad James, Outer Banks) make moves to exert their power.

Additional cast includes Paula Jai Parker (Queen Sugar), Parker McKenna Posey (Games People Play), and Terrell Carter (FOX's EMPIRE).

A House Divided is executive produced by Dan Garcia and New Kingdom Pictures, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.

About ALLBLK

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically - Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy, A House Divided, and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular network TV, lively stage plays, and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found - iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. ALLBLK's content can also be found on Comcast and AT&T outlets under the WEtv+ banner. At www.ALLBLK.tv, ALLBLK offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with ALLBLK on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchALLBLK and Twitter/Instagram @WatchALLBLK.