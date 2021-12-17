Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMC : HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW SEASON OF ALLBLK'S A HOUSE DIVIDED PREMIERES THURSDAY, JANUARY 13, 2022

12/17/2021 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIEW TRAILER HERE

DOWNLOAD TRAILER HERE

New York, NY(December 17, 2021) - ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black TV and film from AMC Networks, announced today the return of their longest running series, A House Divided. Season 4 of the scandalous nighttime soap opera following the wealthy and prominent Sanders family, premieres Thursday, January 13, 2022.

The saga continues as truths are revealed, lies are told and the family further unravels this season. Carissa (Demetria McKinney, Motherland: Fort Salem) struggles with learning to trust again, while battling her biggest adversary, Alexis (LisaRaye McCoy, The Family Business). Cameron Sr. (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, The Jacksons: An American Dream) navigates an international extortion plot while trying to maintain his freedom…to no avail. Meanwhile, Jupiter (Taja V. Simpson, The Oval) uses her wits and sex appeal to outsmart just about everyone, as Auntie Mae (Deborah Lacey, Straight Outta Compton) and Cam Jr. (Brad James, Outer Banks) make moves to exert their power.

Additional cast includes Paula Jai Parker (Queen Sugar), Parker McKenna Posey (Games People Play), and Terrell Carter (FOX's EMPIRE).

A House Divided is executive produced by Dan Garcia and New Kingdom Pictures, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.

About ALLBLK

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically - Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy, A House Divided, and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular network TV, lively stage plays, and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found - iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. ALLBLK's content can also be found on Comcast and AT&T outlets under the WEtv+ banner. At www.ALLBLK.tv, ALLBLK offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with ALLBLK on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchALLBLK and Twitter/Instagram @WatchALLBLK.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 19:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
02:59pAMC : Highly anticipated new season of allblk's a house divided premieres thursday, januar..
PU
12/16AMC : Fourth and final season of explosive and critically-acclaimed drama, killing eve, re..
PU
12/16WE TV DROPS SNEAK PEEK AND REVEALS T : Hip hop edition' coming march 2022
PU
12/15AMC : BRENDAN GLEESON, PATRICIA CLARKSON LEAD SUNDANCETV'S STATE OF THE UNION ON FEBRUARY ..
PU
12/15Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on AMC Networks to $43 From $47, Maintains Equalwei..
MT
12/15AMC+ : Scores british spy thriller the ipcress file starring joe cole
PU
12/14Macquarie Adjusts AMC Networks' Price Target to $42 From $57, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
12/13AMC : International Expands Partnership With M7 Group in CEE For On-Demand Content
PU
12/10AMC : Acclaimed drama halt and catch fire coming to amc+
PU
12/10AMC : Announces january highlights for targeted streaming services
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC NETWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 030 M - -
Net income 2021 238 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 440 M 1 440 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,08 $
Average target price 48,91 $
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Blank Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Operating & Financial Officer
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, SVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.-4.72%1 440
FOX CORPORATION27.09%20 410
DISCOVERY, INC.-22.20%15 274
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK60.00%9 421
RTL GROUP S.A.14.34%7 885
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.33.07%5 937