Fan-Favorite Acorn TV Original Stars Lawless as a Charismatic Investigator with a Knack for Unravelling the Truth Behind the Most Mysterious and Baffling Crimes

NEW YORK - April 11, 2024 - Popular crime drama My Life Is Murder returns to Acorn TV with a two-episode premiere on Monday, June 17 , co-premiering on BBC AMERICA, with two episodes premiering weekly on Mondays on both platforms. Starring Lucy Lawless (Spartacus, Xena: Warrior Princess) as the fearless and unapologetic investigator Alexa Crowe, this new season features a slew of puzzling cases ranging from homicidal hairdressers to wicked widows and brutal ballet to deadly soufflés.

Eight new mysteries. Eight new worlds. Eight diabolical killers that only Alexa Crowe (Lawless) can catch. But this time, Alexa is bringing her friends and family along for the ride: Tech guru Madison (Ebony Vagulans, The Furies) is stepping up, contributing her considerable technical skills to Alexa's investigations and the two of them have fallen into a comfortable mentor-mentee relationship. Though neither of them will ever agree on who is the mentor and who is the student. Cafe owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu, Game of Thrones) is stepping in. Brother Will (Martin Henderson, Grey's Anatomy) is staying close. Detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe, Shortland Street) has her back and cranky cat, Chowder, can't help complicating everything.

Emboldened by the changes in her life, ready to revisit demons of the past and excited to embrace her future, this year Alexa is even more of a force, determined to reveal the most carefully hidden secrets that crack the most bewildering cases. And, somehow, she and her fabulous whanau (chosen family) still have a bunch of fun along the way. Let the Auckland adventures begin again…

My Life Is Murder is a Greenstone TV Production for TVNZ and Acorn TV and DCD Rights Ltd., in association with Network 10. The series' executive producers are Rachel Antony, Claire Tonkin, Lucy Lawless, Harriet Crampton, Nicky Davies Williams and Pilar Perez for DCD Rights and Don Klees for Acorn TV.

