AMC : IFC FILMS ACQUIRES JUSTIN KURZEL'S AWARD WINNING “NITRAM” STARRING CANNES BEST ACTOR WINNER CALEB LANDRY JONES

NEW YORK, NY (December 8, 2021) - IFC Films announced today the acquisition of Justin Kurzel's award winning film NITRAM (TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG, SNOWTOWN MURDERS, MACBETH) which premiered in competition at the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival to outstanding critical reception. The film is a portrait of the real-life Australian mass killer involved in the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania, Australia which led to fundamental changes of gun control law in Australia. The film won actor Caleb Landry Jones (THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING MISSOURI, GET OUT, HEAVEN KNOWS WHAT) a prize for best actor in his performance as the title role, Nitram. The film also stars Essie Davis (THE BABADOOK, TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG), Judy Davis (BARTON FINK, NAKED LUNCH), and Anthony LaPaglia (EMPIRE RECORDS, WITHOUT A TRACE). NITRAM dominated the 2021 Australian Academy Awards last night with 15 nominations, and 8 total wins for Best Film, Best Lead Actor, Best Director, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. IFC Films plans to release the film on March 30th 2022, day and date on AMC+, AMC Networks' premium streaming bundle, a first for the distributor.

Nitram (Caleb Landry Jones) lives with his mother (Judy Davis) and father (Anthony LaPaglia) in suburban Australia in the Mid 1990s. He lives a life of isolation and frustration at never being able to fit in. That is until he unexpectedly finds a close friend in a reclusive heiress, Helen (Essie Davis). However, when that relationship meets a tragic end, and Nitram's loneliness and anger grow, he begins a slow descent that leads to disaster.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, "IFC Films is proud to continue to be a home for Justin Kurzel's fearless directorial vision, and with NITRAM, his exploration of one of the most impactful events in recent Australian history. Justin's unique perspective of the time, paired with an award-winning performance from Caleb Landry Jones, is guaranteed to shake audiences to their core."

Director Justin Kurzel added, ""Arianna and IFC Films have been like my American film family having looked after SNOWTOWN and TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG. I am thrilled that the relationship continues with NITRAM, I couldn't think of a better home for the film."

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films President Arianna Bocco with Wild Bunch International and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Wild Bunch International is handling international sales.

