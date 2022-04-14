AMC : IFC FILMS TAKES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ASTOUNDING SXSW HIT, AUDIENCE AWARD WINNER ‘BAD AXE' DIRECTED BY DAVID SIEV

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (April 13, 2022) - IFC Films announced today it is acquiring worldwide rights (excluding Nordics) to the SXSW award-winning documentary BAD AXE, directed by David Siev, making his debut feature. Returning home to rural Michigan, Siev captures an astonishing, personal look at his Asian-American family's quest to keep their local staple restaurant and American dream alive, amidst the backdrop of pandemic and Trump-era political and racial tensions. Captured with arresting intimacy, the film is a stunning portrait of a family, a community, a nation and a world - and testament to those who are there for you when all else fades away. Produced by Jude Harris (HALF THE PICTURE, 69: THE SAGA OF DANNY HERNANDEZ), Diane Quon (MINDING THE GAP, FINDING YINGYING), Katarina Vasquez (YEAR ZERO), and David Siev (BAD TRIP, YEAR ZERO). Executive Produced by Jeff Tremaine (JACKASS FOREVER, THE DIRT), Shanna Zablow Newton (JACKASS FOREVER, BAD TRIP), Marci Wiseman (BATHTUBS OVER BROADWAY), Daniel J. Chalfen (PRAY AWAY, UNITED SKATES), Dawn Bonder (I DIDN'T SEE YOU THERE), Michael Meinhold (YEAR ZERO) and Tim Chow.

BAD AXE celebrated its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award and received Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling in the Documentary Feature Competition. The festival jury noted, "Stories centered on the pursuit of the "American Dream" abound. Rarely do they portray the sacrifices and recurrent trials that the promise of a better life entails the way director David Siev accomplishes. For its ability to reveal something unexpected about the American fabric and the American family, BAD AXE deserves celebration." IFC Films will release the film in theaters and on VOD in 2022.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films said, "David's love letter to his hometown of BAD AXE, is a powerful and humanistic portrayal of a family navigating life through an historic time. We're thrilled to partner on this multi-layered documentary that is exactly the kind of independent cinema we are proud to foster. Many films speak about social justice and the American dream, but rarely are we granted such perspective and insight to those living through the personal sacrifice it sometimes takes to live in America. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome David and his family to the IFC Films family."

David Siev, director of BAD AXE said "This is a deeply personal project and I'm grateful for IFC Films' passion for my vision and the way that they have embraced my family and our story. IFC's commitment to independent, director-driven films shines through in all of their acquisitions. I'm honored for BAD AXE to join their extraordinary slate."

In a review for Roger Ebert, Brian Tallerico praised the filmmaker's "deft editor's eye…opening not just his door but his heart" adding that the result is "a deeply personal film that feels essential when we tell the story of how 2020 shaped this country." Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter also described the film as "Potent and personal" and "a love letter to overcoming adversity with the help of family, of business, of identity."

The deal for the film was negotiated by Adam Koehler, Manager of Acquisitions at IFC Films with Andrew Herwitz, President of The Film Sales Company on behalf of the filmmakers.

