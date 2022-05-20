Log in
AMC : IFC FILMS TO REUNITE WITH DIRECTOR MICHAEL TYBURSKI FOR NEW SCI-FI COMEDY 'TURN ME ON' WITH BEL POWLEY AND NICK ROBINSON

05/20/2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK (May 18, 2022) - IFC Films announced today that they will reunite with director Michael Tyburski (The Sound of Silence) for his sophomore feature, sci-fi comedy TURN ME ON, starring Bel Powley (The King of Staten Island, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, The Morning Show) and Nick Robinson (Love, Simon, Maid, A Teacher). The screenplay is written by Angela Bourassa (2020 Black List writer, If You Were The Last), and the film is produced by Zareh Nalbandian, Toby Nalbandian, and Gregory Schmidt of Truant Pictures, the live-action specialty division of Animal Logic Studios, along with producer Sean Bradley (Paddleton). TURN ME ON is executive produced by Fabien Westerhoff and Bourassa. Shooting will begin in November 2022 and IFC Films will release it in theaters during the Summer of 2023. The film will later stream exclusively on AMC+.

In TURN ME ON, the inconvenience of human emotion has been eradicated by a government-imposed daily vitamin. A young couple (Powley and Robinson) skip their dose to discover love, joy and sex for the first time, but they quickly come to realize they must also handle the emotional baggage that comes with it.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, "Michael is a major talent. He has proven himself to be a gifted director with an original perspective both on the page and on the big screen. TURN ME ON is a great next step for him and we are thrilled he has come home to IFC Films for his next feature."

Director Michael Tyburski added, "I'm so thrilled to be making this film and to also be bringing it to the big screen with the teams at Film Constellation and IFC Films-both whom I've come to trust dearly and I know will truly provide the perfect homes for this story."

IFC Films and Tyburski previously teamed up for the release of his inventive 2019 feature film debut The Sound of Silence, starring Peter Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones, which he co-wrote with Ben Nabors. The Sound of Silence had its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was based on Tyburski's award-winning short Palimpsest, which debuted at Sundance in 2013.

The deal for the film was negotiated by SVP of Acquisitions and Productions for IFC Films, Scott Shooman with UTA independent film group, CAA Media Finance and Fabien Westerhoff of Film Constellation on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT IFC FILMS

Established in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films is a leading U.S. distributor of independent film. Its unique distribution model makes independent films available to a national audience by releasing them in theaters as well as on cable's Video On Demand (VOD) and digital platforms.

Upcoming releases include Clarie Denis' BOTH SIDES OF THE BLADE, Andrea Arnold's first documentary COW, Jacques Audiard's PARIS 13TH DISTRICT, and the Venice Golden Lion award-winner, HAPPENING, directed by Audrey Diwan. Some of the company's successes over the years have included BOYHOOD, THE DEATH OF STALIN, FRANCES HA, MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING, Y TU MAMA TAMBIEN, THE BABADOOK, TOUCHING THE VOID, 4 MONTHS, 3 WEEKS AND 2 DAYS, CHE, SUMMER HOURS, ANTICHRIST, IN THE LOOP, JOAN RIVERS: A PIECE OF WORK, TINY FURNITURE, and CARLOS. IFC Films has worked with established and breakout filmmakers, including Steven Soderbergh, Gus Van Sant, Spike Lee, Richard Linklater, Miranda July, Lars Von Trier, Gaspar Noé, Todd Solondz, Cristian Mungiu, Susanne Bier, Olivier Assayas, Jim McKay, Larry Fessenden, Paul Dano, Gregg Araki, Jacques Rivette, Claude Chabrol, Abdellatif Kechiche, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Abbas Kiarostami, Alfonso Cuaron, Noah Baumbach, Lena Dunham, Ethan Hawke and many more. IFC Films is a sister label to IFC Midnight, and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.

ABOUT AMC+

AMC+ is the company's new premium streaming bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV and full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which feature content such as A Discovery of Witches, Creepshow, and Boyhood. The service features a continually refreshed library of commercial-free content, including fan favorites Mad Men, Halt & Catch Fire, Turn: Washington's Spies, Hell on Wheels, NOS4A2, Orphan Black, Rectify, Portlandia, and series from The Walking Dead Universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, Kin, The North Water, Ragdoll, The Beast Must Die, Too Close, The Salisbury Poisonings, Cold Courage, Spy City, Ultra City Smiths, Anna, Anne Boleyn, Firebite, La Fortuna, That Dirty Black Bag, the upcoming The Ipcress File and the first two series in a new Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. AMC+ recently launched in Canada, Australia, and India and is available in the U.S. through AMCPlus.com, the AMC+ app, and a number of digital and cable partners.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 14:54:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
