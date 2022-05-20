AMC : IFC FILMS TO REUNITE WITH DIRECTOR MICHAEL TYBURSKI FOR NEW SCI-FI COMEDY ‘TURN ME ON' WITH BEL POWLEY AND NICK ROBINSON

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (May 18, 2022) - IFC Films announced today that they will reunite with director Michael Tyburski (The Sound of Silence) for his sophomore feature, sci-fi comedy TURN ME ON, starring Bel Powley (The King of Staten Island, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, The Morning Show) and Nick Robinson (Love, Simon, Maid, A Teacher). The screenplay is written by Angela Bourassa (2020 Black List writer, If You Were The Last), and the film is produced by Zareh Nalbandian, Toby Nalbandian, and Gregory Schmidt of Truant Pictures, the live-action specialty division of Animal Logic Studios, along with producer Sean Bradley (Paddleton). TURN ME ON is executive produced by Fabien Westerhoff and Bourassa. Shooting will begin in November 2022 and IFC Films will release it in theaters during the Summer of 2023. The film will later stream exclusively on AMC+.

In TURN ME ON, the inconvenience of human emotion has been eradicated by a government-imposed daily vitamin. A young couple (Powley and Robinson) skip their dose to discover love, joy and sex for the first time, but they quickly come to realize they must also handle the emotional baggage that comes with it.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, "Michael is a major talent. He has proven himself to be a gifted director with an original perspective both on the page and on the big screen. TURN ME ON is a great next step for him and we are thrilled he has come home to IFC Films for his next feature."

Director Michael Tyburski added, "I'm so thrilled to be making this film and to also be bringing it to the big screen with the teams at Film Constellation and IFC Films-both whom I've come to trust dearly and I know will truly provide the perfect homes for this story."

IFC Films and Tyburski previously teamed up for the release of his inventive 2019 feature film debut The Sound of Silence, starring Peter Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones, which he co-wrote with Ben Nabors. The Sound of Silence had its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was based on Tyburski's award-winning short Palimpsest, which debuted at Sundance in 2013.

The deal for the film was negotiated by SVP of Acquisitions and Productions for IFC Films, Scott Shooman with UTA independent film group, CAA Media Finance and Fabien Westerhoff of Film Constellation on behalf of the filmmakers.

