Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC : IFC MIDNIGHT NABS NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO ‘BARBARIANS', STARRING IWAN RHEON (GAME OF THRONES) FROM WRITER AND DIRECTOR CHARLES DORFMAN

01/12/2022 | 02:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, NY (January 12, 2022) - IFC Midnight announced today that they are acquiring North American rights to Charles Dorfman's directorial debut BARBARIANS, who also penned the script for the film. His recent work as a producer includes Maggie Gyllenhaal's THE LOST DAUGHTER and Ramin Bahrani's SECOND CHANCE which will debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film stars Iwan Rheon (GAME OF THRONES, THE DIRT), Tom Cullen (DOWNTON ABBEY, BLACK MIRROR), Catalina Sandino Moreno (MARIA FULL OF GRACE, CHE), Inès Spiridonov (SECTION ZERO), Connor Swindells (SEX EDUCATION), Tommy McDonnell (STARRED UP), and Will Kemp (REIGN). BARBARIANS was produced by Charles Dorfman, Jason Newmark, and Laurie Cook on behalf of Samuel Marshall Films, with David Gilbery and Marlon Vogelgesgang serving as executive producers. The film premiered at the 2021 Fantastic Film Festival, and IFC Midnight will release the film in theaters and on demand on April 1, 2022.

Set over the course of twenty-four hours, BARBARIANS sees couple Adam (Rheon) and Eva (Moreno) wake up in their supposed dream house on Adam's birthday. Lucas (Cullen), property developer and friend of the couple, arrives for dinner with his actress girlfriend Chloe (Spiridonov), to celebrate Adam's birthday and the couple's buying of the house. But secrets unravel over dinner, and when the doorbell rings the evening takes a nightmarish turn. As manners give way to madness, an 'idyllic' evening of celebration descends into a dark night of terror; and the group's civilized dinner party turns out to be anything but.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, "BARBARIANS is a brilliant character study with havoc-wreaking performances and an innovative take on the home-invasion thriller that continually serves to surprise. We're thrilled to partner with Charles Dorfman on his directorial debut and his sharply written script that will remind audiences of the barbaric spirit within us all."

Director Charles Dorfman added, "IFC Films has a strong reputation for partnering with fantastic filmmakers, so I am thrilled to partner with them for the US release of BARBARIANS. I couldn't be more delighted that the film has found a home with their team."

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films Manager of Acquisitions & Productions, Adam Koehler with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT IFC MIDNIGHT

Established in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films is a leading U.S. distributor of independent film. Its unique distribution model makes independent films available to a national audience by releasing them in theaters as well as on digital and cable's Video On Demand (VOD) platform, reaching nearly 50 million homes.

Upcoming releases include Ruth Paxton's A BANQUET and Hannah Bergholm's HATCHING that will debut in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Some of the company's successes have included Andy Nyman's critical darling GHOST STORIES, André Øvredal's box-office success THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE, Peter Strickland's modern giallo BERBERIAN SOUND STUDIO, Natalie Erika James' RELIC, SWALLOW from Carlo Mirabella Davis and the award-winning and cultural phenomenon THE BABADOOK. IFC Midnight is a sister label to IFC Films, and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 19:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
02:06pAMC : IFC MIDNIGHT NABS NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO ‘BARBARIANS', STARRING IWAN RHEON (..
PU
01/11Goldman Sachs Adjusts AMC Networks Price Target to $42 From $58, Maintains Neutral Rati..
MT
01/07ALLBLK'S &LSQUO;TERROR LAKE DRIVE : Single black female' casts pascale armand, yolanda ros..
PU
01/06AMC : Ifc films hires film executive scott shooman as head of acquisitions
PU
01/05AMC Networks Completes Acquisition of Anime Distributor Sentai
MT
01/05AMC Networks Acquires Leading Global Anime Distributor Sentai, Including Direct-To-Cons..
AQ
01/05AMC Networks Inc. acquired Sentai Holdings, LLC from Cool Japan Fund, Inc.
CI
2021Financial literacy or luck? The year small-time traders made a big impact
RE
2021Analysis-Financial literacy or luck? The year small-time traders made a big impact
RE
2021AMC : A closer look with anthony hamilton premiering thursday, december 23rd on allblk
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC NETWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 030 M - -
Net income 2021 238 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 762 M 1 762 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 41,71 $
Average target price 47,45 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Blank Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Operating & Financial Officer
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, SVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.21.11%1 762
FOX CORPORATION5.56%21 415
DISCOVERY, INC.21.84%18 746
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-5.26%9 114
RTL GROUP S.A.2.96%8 372
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.2.49%6 328