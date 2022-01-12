AMC : IFC MIDNIGHT NABS NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO ‘BARBARIANS', STARRING IWAN RHEON (GAME OF THRONES) FROM WRITER AND DIRECTOR CHARLES DORFMAN

NEW YORK, NY (January 12, 2022) - IFC Midnight announced today that they are acquiring North American rights to Charles Dorfman's directorial debut BARBARIANS, who also penned the script for the film. His recent work as a producer includes Maggie Gyllenhaal's THE LOST DAUGHTER and Ramin Bahrani's SECOND CHANCE which will debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film stars Iwan Rheon (GAME OF THRONES, THE DIRT), Tom Cullen (DOWNTON ABBEY, BLACK MIRROR), Catalina Sandino Moreno (MARIA FULL OF GRACE, CHE), Inès Spiridonov (SECTION ZERO), Connor Swindells (SEX EDUCATION), Tommy McDonnell (STARRED UP), and Will Kemp (REIGN). BARBARIANS was produced by Charles Dorfman, Jason Newmark, and Laurie Cook on behalf of Samuel Marshall Films, with David Gilbery and Marlon Vogelgesgang serving as executive producers. The film premiered at the 2021 Fantastic Film Festival, and IFC Midnight will release the film in theaters and on demand on April 1, 2022.

Set over the course of twenty-four hours, BARBARIANS sees couple Adam (Rheon) and Eva (Moreno) wake up in their supposed dream house on Adam's birthday. Lucas (Cullen), property developer and friend of the couple, arrives for dinner with his actress girlfriend Chloe (Spiridonov), to celebrate Adam's birthday and the couple's buying of the house. But secrets unravel over dinner, and when the doorbell rings the evening takes a nightmarish turn. As manners give way to madness, an 'idyllic' evening of celebration descends into a dark night of terror; and the group's civilized dinner party turns out to be anything but.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, "BARBARIANS is a brilliant character study with havoc-wreaking performances and an innovative take on the home-invasion thriller that continually serves to surprise. We're thrilled to partner with Charles Dorfman on his directorial debut and his sharply written script that will remind audiences of the barbaric spirit within us all."

Director Charles Dorfman added, "IFC Films has a strong reputation for partnering with fantastic filmmakers, so I am thrilled to partner with them for the US release of BARBARIANS. I couldn't be more delighted that the film has found a home with their team."

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films Manager of Acquisitions & Productions, Adam Koehler with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.

Established in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films is a leading U.S. distributor of independent film. Its unique distribution model makes independent films available to a national audience by releasing them in theaters as well as on digital and cable's Video On Demand (VOD) platform, reaching nearly 50 million homes.

Upcoming releases include Ruth Paxton's A BANQUET and Hannah Bergholm's HATCHING that will debut in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Some of the company's successes have included Andy Nyman's critical darling GHOST STORIES, André Øvredal's box-office success THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE, Peter Strickland's modern giallo BERBERIAN SOUND STUDIO, Natalie Erika James' RELIC, SWALLOW from Carlo Mirabella Davis and the award-winning and cultural phenomenon THE BABADOOK. IFC Midnight is a sister label to IFC Films, and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.