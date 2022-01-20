Log in
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
AMC : International Renews Long-Term Distribution Deal With Deutsche Telekom's Subsidiaries in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

01/20/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Budapest 20 January 2022 - AMC Networks International (AMCNI) and Slovak Telekom Group's Magio and Digi Slovakia as well as T-Mobile TV Czech Republic, subsidiaries of Deutsche Telekom, announce a multi-year renewal of their distribution agreement.

The strategic agreement builds on the companies' long-term partnership by providing carriage of AMCNI channels Sport1, Sport2, AMC, Film+, Minimax, JimJam, Spektrum and Spektrum Home, and ensures entertainment to millions of viewers in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The multiplatform deal includes IPTV, DTH, cable and OTT carriage.

"We are very pleased to continue our successful partnership with Slovak Telekom, DIGI SLOVAKIA and T-Mobile TV Czech Republic through this new long-term agreement that includes renewed carriage of our popular networks, expanded access to our content through OTT and other platforms, and recognizes the value of our portfolio," said Balázs Hajós, VP of Affiliate Sales of AMC Networks International. "Our continual major content investments have made us a leading provider in the region of locally relevant sport, drama, film, documentaries and kids programming, and we look forward to continuing to offer our popular content and brands to Slovak Telekom Group's customers."

As a result of AMCNI's major content investments, sport enthusiasts will be able to enjoy locally relevant programming such as live and exclusive Slovak National Team UEFA European Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League and International Friendly matches, UEFA Europa and Conference League and the EHF European Championships, as well as Tipos Extraliga. Sport1 and Sport2 are also the exclusive home for Formula One, CHL, KHL, SHL, Copa del Rey and the Supercopa, Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa, EHF Champions League and EHF European League.

In addition to sport, award winning original production documentary series on Spektrum will be showcased to viewers alongside renowned original series on AMC, such as Fear the Walking Dead and Better Call Saul.

About AMC Networks International

AMC Networks International (AMCNI), the global division of AMC Networks, delivers entertaining and acclaimed programming that reaches subscribers in more than 130 countries and territories. AMCNI consists of global brands as well as popular, locally recognized channels in various programming genres. For more information, visit: www.amcnetworksinternational.com

# # #

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 22:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
