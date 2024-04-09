LONDON, UK - 9 April 2024 - AMC Networks International UK (AMCNI UK) today announced the launch of two new streaming collections on ITVX, the British ad-supported video-on-demand streaming service operated by ITV. AMC Stories and AMC Reality will each have a dedicated area on the ITVX platform and include more than 1100 hours of content.

AMC Stories is a treasure trove of celebrated and award-winning drama and comedy content from AMC Networks, featuring original series such as "Brockmire", "The Son", "Lodge 49", "Creepshow", "Portlandia" and many more.

AMC Reality features the most outrageous, captivating, irresistible reality TV shows. These include the popular franchise "Love After Lock Up", "Growing Up Hip Hop", "Amazing Wedding Cakes", "Million Dollar Matchmaker" and "LA Hair" among many more.

AMC Stories is available today, and AMC Reality is set to launch in May. These launches follow the ITVX debut of TRUE CRIME UK which showcases gripping true crime content and is a collaboration between ITV and the CBS AMC Networks UK Channels Partnership owned by AMCNI UK and Paramount Global.

Tanya Gugenheim, SVP, Business Development for AMCNI UK, commented: "We are excited to grow our partnership with ITV and bring our high-quality and popular original content to ITVX users through AMC Stories and AMC Reality. Our partnership and these launches represent an important next step in our streaming strategy of utilizing our extensive library to make our content available to a broader audience, and we look forward to building on this strategy and taking advantage of future opportunities to come."

Sasha Breslau, Head of Content Acquisitions, ITVX said "We're looking forward to bringing AMCNI UK's premium scripted and reality titles to ITVX. We've enjoyed a very successful partnership with AMCNI UK already during ITVX's first year - and now we'll be showcasing even more of their best programming. We know that ITVX viewers love big stars, glossy scripted and jaw dropping reality - and this deal has it all!"

Images can be downloaded at this LINK.

About AMC Networks International UK

AMC Networks International UK (AMCNI UK) distributes television programming throughout the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Its brands include AMC, SundanceTV and a portfolio of seven entertainment channels operated through a joint venture with Paramount Global, including TRUE CRIME, TRUE CRIME XTRA, LEGEND, LEGEND XTRA (UK only) and CBS Justice, CBS Europa, CBS Reality (available outside of the UK). Also available in the UK are targeted streaming services WATCH FREE UK and TRUE CRIME UK.

AMC and SundanceTV are known for their popular and critically acclaimed content while the joint venture channels and streaming services feature a broad assortment of series, movies and documentaries from Paramount Global's extensive television library together with TRUE CRIME original productions airing on TRUE CRIME, WATCH FREE UK and TRUE CRIME UK, complemented by entertainment programming from third party suppliers.

AMC Networks International UK is a business unit of AMC Networks International, a leading producer and distributor of television channels reaching viewers in more than 130 countries and territories and spanning a range of genres, including movie, lifestyle, entertainment and factual.

AMC Networks International is the global division of AMC Networks.

For more information, visit: www.amcnetworks.com/amc-networks-international.

About ITVX

Launched in late 2022, ITVX is the UK's freshest streaming service, letting viewers stream new programme exclusives, with adverts, for free; ranging from premium dramas, documentaries, US series, comedy and reality shows to blockbuster films and much, much more. ITVX is the first streaming service in the UK to offer viewers the flexibility to access free content with ads and ad-free paid subscription, all in one place. ITVX live streams must-watch events, from live sport to Love Island, as they are broadcast on ITV's channels. ITVX also offers an ever-changing host of exclusive themed channels in line with viewer preferences and popularity; these constantly evolving pop-up channel tools provide a scheduled experience through a streaming service.