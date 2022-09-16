AMC+ : KICKS OFF OCTOBER WITH HIGHLY ANTICIPATED PREMIERES FOR THE WALKING DEAD, WHICH BEGINS ITS EPIC EIGHT-EPISODE CONCLUSION, AND ANNE RICE'S INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE

New York, NY - September 16, 2022 - This fall, AMC Networks' targeted streaming services will feature a number of highly anticipated series debuts and sendoffs including the premieres of the final season of The Walking Dead, and the eagerly-awaited new series Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, both on October 2, the series finale of acclaimed Kevin Can F**K Himself on October 3, the season finale of AMC+ Original Pantheon on October 13, as well as the return of popular IFC Original series, Documentary Now! and Sherman's Showcase, on October 19 and October 26, respectively.

This month also features exclusive new film premieres rolling out every week in October with AMC+ Exclusive Films from Shudder's Halloween lineup, including horror comedyDeadstream (October 6), Italian thrillerDark Glasses (October 13), gothic fairytale She Will (October 13), the latest installment in anthology franchise, V/H/S/99 (October 20) and the diabolically entertaining Resurrection (October 28).

The company's targeted streamers also set to bring viewers an extensive catalogue of compelling dramas, fan-favorite franchises, highly anticipated films and timely collections on AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, IFC Films Unlimited, Shudder and Sundance Now, and the newly acquired anime-focused HIDIVE, all month long.

Highlights from across the suite of services include (in alphabetical and chronological order):

On ACORN TV:

Mystery Road: Origin (Acorn TV Original)

Premieres Monday, October 3 with Two Episodes Weekly

In this "satisfying prequel series" (The Guardian), newly minted detective Jay Swan (Mark Coles Smith, Halifax: Retribution) arrives in a dusty Outback town that's home to his estranged father and the woman who will change his life, Mary. Thrust into the investigation of a series of violent robberies, Jay faces a tragic death, a burgeoning love, and the brutal reality of being a police officer straddling two worlds.

My Life is Murder (Acorn TV Original)

Season 3 Premieres on Monday, October 10 Two Episodes Weekly Through November 7

Lucy Lawless (Spartacus, Xena: Warrior Princess) reprises her popular role as irrepressible investigator Alexa Crowe in her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand with ten new cases that pit her against fascinating, powerful and surprising suspects each week - everyone from eccentric billionaires to grieving florists, and from tango dancers to fiery fashionistas. The only thing they have in common is that none of them are expecting Alexa's unique brand of crime solving, but they quickly learn that you underestimate Alexa Crowe at your own risk. Proud "lone wolf" Alexa has now built a small community of fierce supporters, friends and fellow investigators in Madison (Ebony Vagulans,) Harry (Rawiri Jobe) and Reuben (Joe Naufahu), along with new friends into this unlikely "found family." Also returning in season 3 is Martin Henderson (Virgin River) as Alexa's brother Will.

Doc Martin (Acorn TV Exclusive)

Season 10 Premieres Monday, October 17 with Two Episodes Weekly Through November 7

In this long-running, highly-viewed UK series, Martin Clunes (Manhunt) stars as surly and self-centered Dr. Martin Ellingham with a rude bedside manner and a phobia of blood. After stepping down as GP in the town of Portwenn the end of last season, Doc Martin is beginning to question whether he made the right decision about resigning. With his wife Louisa (Caroline Catz) pursuing her new career as a child counsellor in his old surgery, the Doc is left literally holding the baby, and indulging his hobby of repairing clocks on the kitchen table. But does he really want his old job back? Also returning for the final season are Dame Eileen Atkins as Doc Martin's formidable Aunt Ruth, Ian McNeice as Bert Large, and Joe Absolom as Al.

On ALLBLK:

Waka & Tammy (WE tv on ALLBLK)

Season 3 Finale on Monday, October 10

Waka and Tammy call it quits. Tammy takes the girls to New Orleans as Waka steps out to a new life on the road. Tammy takes a more spiritual path and helps Charlie find her true calling in life.

Partners in Rhyme (ALLBLK Original)

Season 2 Premiere on Thursday October 13

The crew is gearing up to release Luscious' (Precious Way, ABC's Queens) debut album, and prepping for her first big tour. This season takes a deeper personal turn for all the characters. Mekhi (Ron G., Insecure, Key & Peele) takes a deeper look at his own goals, and begins to mature and find his lane. Boston (Wesley Jonathan, Monogamy) and Lana's (MC Lyte) relationship develops, showing more ups and downs, and the will-they-won't-they changes to will or won't they last as a couple. Luscious' battle turns from bars to brains, as she battles her own ego and pressure that others place from Lana to Epiphany. Due to Hazel's (Rolanda Watts) blood pressure scare, we learn about Hazel's background and her relationship with the crew and especially Lana.

Horror Noire (Shudder on ALLBLK)

Season 1 Premiere on Thursday, October 13

Delving into a century of genre films that by turns utilized, caricatured, exploited, sidelined, and finally embraced them, Horror Noire traces the untold history of Black Americans in Hollywood through their connection to the horror genre.

On AMC+:

The Walking Dead Season 11C

Two-Episode Season Premiere on Sunday, October 2; Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Early on AMC+

The television legacy that is The Walking Dead begins its highly anticipated last eight episodes this October. On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton's (Laila Robbins) corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either. What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on.

Anne Rice's Interview with The Vampire

Two-Episode Series Premiere Sunday, October 2; Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Early on AMC+

A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat De Lioncourt's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

Kevin Can F**K Himself

Series Finale on AMC+ Monday, October 3; One Week Ahead of AMC Linear

Now in the second and final season, Allison (Emmy® Award-winning actress Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek) and Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden, The Righteous Gemstones) scramble to deal with Neil (Alex Bonifer, Superstore), pushing Allison to find a new and better way out of her marriage to Kevin (Eric Petersen, Kirstie). Altering the original escape plan, Patty once again agrees to help Allison, but this time, on her own terms. Erinn Hayes (Kevin Can Wait, Gaslit) will make a guest appearance in season two. Kevin Can F**K Himself is created and executive produced by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team), with Rashida Jones and Will McCormack executive producing through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) is showrunner and executive producer. Sean Clements and Colin Walsh also serve as executive producers.

Pantheon (AMC+ Original)

New Episodes Every Thursday Until Series Finale on October 13

AMC Networks' first traditionally animated series, Pantheon, is a sci-fi drama based on a collection of short stories by award-winning author Ken Liu. The thrilling speculative is centered on a bullied teen (Katie Chang) who receives mysterious help from someone online: a stranger soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Daniel Dae Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being - an "Uploaded Intelligence" or "UI" - but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war. The series writer, creator, showrunner and executive producer is Craig Silverstein (TURN: Washington's Spies, Nikita, Terra Nova) with animation by Titmouse (Big Mouth, Motorcity, Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head). The all-star voice cast features Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-O) as David, Katie Chang (The Bling Ring) as Maddie, Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora) as Caspian, Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere) as Ellen, Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) as Cary, Taylor Schilling (Orange Is The New Black) as Renee, Ron Livingston (A Million Little Things) as Waxman, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Pope, Raza Jaffrey (Homeland) as Chanda, and William Hurt (Black Widow, Goliath) as Stephen Holstrom. Other voice actors for the series include Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Maude Apatow, Corey Stoll, Michael Kelly, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin, Krystina Alabado, Lara Pulver, Madhur Jeffrey, Heather Lind, Nyima Funk, Tunde Adebimpe, Quinn Hawking, Clyde Kusatsu, Ken Leung, Jacob Sartorius, Vincent Ventresca, Julian Lerner, Magnus McLain, Ajay Mehta, Annabella Sciorra, and Suraj Sharma.

Documentary Now!

Three-Episode Season Premiere Wednesday, October 26; Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Early on AMC+

IFC's original comedy series, Documentary Now!, returns for the highly anticipated fifty-third season, with six all-new documentary-inspired episodes. Co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas, the six-time Emmy®-nominated Documentary Now! debuted to rave reviews from critics and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its insightful take on some of the most well-known documentary films. Each episode, hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, takes viewers back in time to honor groundbreaking documentaries. The series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Broadway Video.

Sherman's Showcase

Three-Episode Season Premiere Wednesday, October 19; Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Early on AMC+

The witty, irreverent and wholly original Sherman's Showcase features sketches, dancers, fake commercials, movie trailers, cultural nostalgia, the funkmonster, A-list guest stars and original songs ("Drop it Low for Jesus," "Marina Del Ray") that definitely climbed the fictional charts. Each episode of the series is hosted by Sherman McDaniels as he takes viewers through time, via music and comedy drawn from the 40-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show.

On HIDIVE:

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD (HIDIVE EXLUSIVE)

Premieres October 2022; Premiere Date TBD

Some isekai protagonists are reincarnated as powerful warriors or skilled wizards, but in the genre-bending series Reincarnated as a Sword, the protagonist (Shinichiro Miki, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) was reborn in another life as a sentient sword! He's taken up by Fran (Ai Kakuma, Amagi Brilliant Park), a desperate girl fleeing evil-doers intent on selling her into slavery. With her new weapon's help and guidance, she's able to strike down her captors and secure her freedom. Together, this unconventional master-student duo embarks on an epic journey to liberate those in need and exact justice on the cruel of heart. The Reincarnated as a Sword light novel series upon which the anime is based began as a web novel on the Shousetsuka ni Narou site, with over 2 million copies sold and 250,000 daily views. The anime series is produced by C2C (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) and directed by Shinji Ishihara (Log Horizon).

FARMING MADE ME STRONGER(HIDIVE EXLUSIVE)

Premieres October 2022; Premiere Date TBD

In the charming fantasy world of I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills, Al Wayne (Junya Enoki, Jujutsu Kaisen) wants to live the idyllic life of a farmer! Alas, in the process of improving his agriculture skills, he somehow wound up maxing out his overall character stats. He's superpowered in the most unexpected of ways with abilities even the strongest of heroes would envy, and with demons and monsters invading the realm (and threatening his crops), Al must reluctantly take up the mantle of hero to keep his dreams of peaceful life on the farm from withering away. I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-RelatedSkillsis based upon the light novel series originally published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro digital publishing site and later in Futabasha's Monster Bunko imprint, where it sold over 700,000 copies. The series is animated by Studio A-CAT (Frame Arms Girl) and directed by Norihiko Nagahama (episode director for Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit, Trigun, Cardcaptor Sakura) with series composition from Touko Machida (scriptwriter for Space Brothers, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU).

YA BOY KONGMING! (HIDIVE EXLUSIVE)

Premieres September 23, 2022; New Episodes Fridays

The dark horse smash hit of the Spring 2022 simulcast season returns with a brand-new English dub! The series follows Kongming (Joe Daniels, Vinland Saga), a legendary general from ancient China who's been unexpectedly transported to Japan's modern party hot spot in Shibuya City, Tokyo. After a lifetime of battles and military skirmishes, Kongming is ready to use his strategic mind to create a world of peace and prosperity. When he meets Eiko (Juliet Simmons, Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun), an amateur musician with big dreams, the unlikely duo strikes up an even unlikelier friendship. Eiko has street smarts to help Kongming navigate this strange new world, and Kongming will use his military genius to help Eiko achieve stardom! The story is a clever take (and smart twist) on fish-out-of-water and person-out-of-time themes with out-of-this-world results for Ya Boy Kongming! The English dub of Ya Boy Kongming! is directed by Shannon D. Reed (Call of the Night). Jake Jung (MADE IN ABYSS) provides translation with ADR scriptwriting from Marta Bechtol (GATE) and Shannon D. Reed. *English Dub Available

VERMEIL IN GOLD (HIDIVE EXLUSIVE)

Premieres September 27, 2022; New Episodes Tuesdays

Fans of this hilarious fantasy series can now enjoy an English dub of Alto and Vermeil's misadventures at Royal Ortigia Magic Academy. Alto's academic performance leaves much to be desired, but rather than take the more sensible approach of studying to salvaging his grades, Alto (Mike Haimoto, Golden Time) summons a bit of otherworldly assistance to boost his GPA. Only after the magical dust settles does he learn he's bound the legendary she-devil Vermeil into service as his familiar! But while Vermeil (Monica Rial, Dragon Ball) is a powerful ally sure to turn his grades around, her magic can only be replenished with a kiss, and that makes everything go to hell with Alto's jealous childhood friend, Lilia (Kira Vincent-Davis, Elfen Lied). Looks like Alto just unleashed a whole new world of devilish mayhem in Vermeil in Gold: A Desperate Magician Barges Into the Magical World Alongside the Strongest Calamity! The English dub of Vermeil in Gold is directed by John Swasey (I'm Quitting Heroing) with ADR scriptwriting from Marta Bechtol (GATE). *English Dub Available

On IFC FILMS UNLIMITED:

No Man's Land

Film Premieres Friday, October 7

When a vigilante border patrol turns fatal, a man flees on horseback - the law hot on his heels - seeking forgiveness from the victim's father in this modern spin on the classic Western. Starring Frank Grillo, Andie MacDowell, Jake Allyn, Jorge A. Jimenez, Alex MacNicoll and George Lopez.

The Painted Bird

Film Premieres Sunday, October 16

A boy navigates the perils of WW2 Europe to reunite with his family in this epic adaptation of the acclaimed novel. Harvey Keitel, Udo Kier, Stellan Skarsgard, and Barry Pepper star.

On SHUDDER:

Deadstream (Shudder Original)

New Film Premieres Thursday, October 6

A disgraced and demonetized Internet personality (Joseph Winter) tries to win back his fans by live streaming himself, spending a night alone in an abandoned haunted house. However, when he accidentally unleashes a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life (and social relevance) as he faces off with the sinister spirit of the house and her powerful following. Deadstream stars Joseph Winter, who wrote and directed the film with Vanessa Winter.

Dark Glasses (Shudder Original)

New Film Premieres Thursday, October 13

Rome. An eclipse blocks out the sun, blackening the skies on a hot summer day - harbinger of the darkness that will envelop Diana when a serial killer chooses her as prey. Fleeing her predator, the young escort crashes her car and loses her sight. She emerges from the initial shock determined to fight for her life, but she is no longer alone. Defending her and acting as her eyes is a little boy, Chin, who survived the car accident. But the killer won't give up his victim. Who will be saved? A triumphant return from Italian master of horror, director Dario Argento. Starring Ilenia Pastorelli and Asia Argento.

V/H/S/99(Shudder Original)

New Film Premieres Thursday, October 20

V/H/S/99 marks the return of the acclaimed found footage anthology franchise and the sequel to Shudder's most-watched premiere of 2021. A thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. Featuring five new stories from filmmakers Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls) and Joseph and Vanessa Winter (Deadstream), V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium.

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans(Shudder Original)

New Series Premieres Tuesday, October 25

Hosted and created by the Boulet Brothers, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans is a ten-episode spin-off series starring some of the most popular drag icons from the show's previous seasons competing in a grand championship of drag artistry and shocking physical challenges for a one hundred-thousand-dollar grand prize, the headlining spot on the upcoming world tour and the first ever "Dragula Titans" crown and title. Guest Judges include Elvira, Harvey Guillen, Justin Simien, David Dastmalchian, Poppy, Alaska, Katya, Joe Bob Briggs, Bonnie Aarons, Barbara Crampton, and more to be announced later.

On SUNDANCE NOW:

L'Opéra (Sundance Now Exclusive)

Season 1 Binge Debuts on Thursday, October 6

At the world-renowned Paris Opera, Zoé, a 35-year-old Principal dancer with a dazzling career, has recently faltered: too many parties, lovers, anxieties. In danger of being laid off, Zoé will have to come to terms with the institution, her peers, and especially her own demons if she is to earn herself a second chance. Meanwhile, Flora, 19, a young black dancer, has just joined the company and has only a few months to carve out a place for herself and prove her mettle. And the flamboyant and ambitious Sébastien, 38, the new Director of Dance, wants to make the Paris Opera Ballet shine even brighter in the firmament of international dance. (French Language Drama) *Sundance Now Exclusive

True Colours (Sundance Now Exclusive)

Season 1 Binge Debuts Thursday, October 20

Aboriginal detective Toni Alma is assigned to investigate a suspicious car accident in Perda Theendar, the community she left as a child and has had little to do with since. As the clues lead back to her own family, Toni has to navigate her way between the white and black laws, the complexities of the Aboriginal art world, to find a killer who is way too close to home.

