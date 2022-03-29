AMC : LAUNCHES PREMIUM STREAMING BUNDLE AMC+ TODAY IN INDIA ON APPLE TV CHANNELS

PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION BUNDLE OFFERS FULL ACCESS TO ACORN TV WITH ACCLAIMED CRIME THRILLERS, MYSTERIES AND DRAMAS FROM BRITAIN AND BEYOND

Mumbai/New York - 22 March 2022 - Leading global media entertainment company AMC Networks announces the highly anticipated launch of the premium streaming bundle AMC+ in India, starting today on Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app. AMC+ features exclusive original series, including the high-octane vampire thriller Firebite with Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black) and Rob Collins (Cleverman), hit stop-motion animated comedy Ultra City Smiths featuring all-star voice talent including Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Dax Shepard (Parenthood), John C. Reilly (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) and Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment) and upcoming exclusive original productions such as epic western That Dirty Black Bag starring Dominic Cooper (Preacher) and gritty crime drama 61st Street starring Emmy®-winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), among many others. AMC+ will also premiere the eight-time Australian Academy Award-winning film from director Justin Kurzel, Nitram, on 30 March 2022 at the same time the film makes its U.S. debut.

Later this year AMC+ will debut a wide range of original series exclusively for audiences in India, including new content from The Walking Dead Universe, premium original dramas from top U.S. producers, and the launch of a new franchise based on Anne Rice's best-selling novels. Key titles include the eagerly awaited new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead with Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna) and Parker Posey (Lost in Space) as well as The Walking Dead: Origins starring fan-favourites Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches based on the iconic global best-sellers, western noir Dark Winds executive produced by Emmy®-winner George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) and Oscar®-winner Robert Redford (Ordinary People), and suspense thriller Moonhaven from creator Peter Ocko (Lodge 49), among others.

AMC+ also offers full access to AMC Networks' targeted streaming service Acorn TV at no additional cost. Acorn TV offers ad-free addictive dramas, arresting mysteries, compelling crime thrillers and more from Britain and beyond, including exclusive original productions such as Queens of Mystery, Under the Vines and The Madame Blanc Mysteries, fan favourites such as Line of Duty and Doc Martin, and acclaimed series 19-2 and East West 101, among others.

Courtney Thomasma, General Manager of AMC+, said, "AMC+ offers viewers a premium line-up of celebrated and award-winning series including our signature dramas, wildly original comedies, and compelling true crime series, along with a curated collection of new and independent films. With our pipeline of highly anticipated new series from the U.S. and the beloved international mysteries and dramas from Acorn TV, the AMC+ bundle brings epic, thrilling stories and iconic characters together with one subscription. We are excited to offer our slate of original programming directly to audiences in India for the first time through Apple TV channels."

Customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial starting today on the Apple TV app. Subscribers through Apple TV channels can watch AMC+ online or enjoy offline downloads of their favourite shows and films on the Apple TV app for Rs 199 per month. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

AMC+ features a wide range of dramas, comedies, mysteries, thrillers, true crime, and documentaries from AMC Studios and other leading producers and distributors, all commercial-free, with new content premiering monthly. Select programming is available subtitled in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu. The following programming is available to audiences in India for the first time exclusively through the premium subscription bundle.

DRAMA PREMIERES

Firebite

A high-octane, highly original spin on the vampire and fantasy genres that follows two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins, Extraction) and Shanika (new Indigenous Australian star Shantae Barnes-Cowan) on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the South Australian desert. The series is created and written by Australia's celebrated Indigenous auteur voice, Warwick Thornton (Samson and Delilah), who also directs along with Brendan Fletcher (Mad Bastards) and Tony Krawitz (The Tall Man). The AMC+ Original series also stars Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black) and Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game) in leading roles. Debuts today with new episodes premiering each Thursday starting 31 March. View Trailer

61st Street

From AMC Studios, 61st Street is a propulsive thriller coursing through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department's code of silence. The AMC+ Original series stars Emmy® Award-winner Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Emmy® Award-nominee Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us), Mark O'Brien (City on a Hill), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor) and Bentley Green (Snowfall). Premieres 10 April with double bill with new episodes to follow each Sunday.View Trailer

That Dirty Black Bag

A raw, epic and romantic eight-part AMC+ Original series about the dark side of the Far West, That Dirty Black Bag features an all-star ensemble cast led by Dominic Cooper (Preacher) and Douglas Booth (The Dirt). Paying homage to the classic spaghetti western, the story follows the eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy (Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth), an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads into a dirty black bag, because, as he puts it "heads weigh less than bodies." Premieres 5 May with new episodes each Thursday.View Trailer

Queens of Mystery

Hailed a "surefire crowd-pleaser" by the Los Angeles Times and picking up an Emmy® nomination for Juliet Stevenson's wry narration, Queens of Mystery follows a young female detective and her three mystery writing aunts who believe their knowledge of crime fiction makes them perfectly qualified to help her solve whodunit style murders in their charming English village home of Wildemarsh. The wickedly offbeat, 'Amelie-esque' contemporary murder mystery series from Acorn TV features bold visuals, quirky characters, fast-paced dialogue and darkly comic murders. Created for television by writer Julian Unthank (Doc Martin), the series features Julie Graham (The Bletchley Circle), Sarah Woodward (The Pale Horse) and Siobhan Redmond (Unforgotten). Season 1 available at launch with Season 2 premiering in May.View Trailer

The Madame Blanc Mysteries

Created by and starring popular UK actress Sally Lindsay (Mount Pleasant), this charming, light-hearted six-episode Acorn TV series follows renowned antiques dealer Jean White (Lindsay), who is nearly bankrupt after her husband's sudden death, and heads to their one last asset: a cottage in antiques hub of Sainte Victoire in the South of France. There, Jean begins investigating the events surrounding her husband's untimely death, aided by sympathetic taxi driver Dom (Steve Edge, Starlings). She soon finds the colourful locals have a treasure trove of other mysteries for her to assess. Jean's knowledge of priceless objects even proves helpful to the police as she ends up playing detective on several local cases. Described by the UK's Daily Telegraph as "witty, feelgood fare… a welcome splash of screen sunshine," The Madame Blanc Mysteries co-stars Sue Vincent (Shameless), as Jean's friend Gloria, Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses) as terrible flirt and local gossip purveyor Judith, and Robin Askwith (Confessions) as Jeremy, Judith's adoring husband. Full series available at launch. View Trailer

Under the Vines

Rebecca Gibney (Wanted, Packed to the Rafters) and Charles Edwards (The Crown, Downton Abbey) star as two unlikely city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand in this six-part comedy drama from Acorn TV. Sydney socialite Daisy Munroe (Gibney) heads to Peak View, New Zealand with the intention of selling her recently deceased stepfather's winery. Little does she know that the vineyard now has a co-owner, grumpy British lawyer Louis Oakley (Edwards), who also travels there to escape a spiralling series of unfortunate events in his life. Despite neither having done a hard days' work in their lives and both despising each other, the two must somehow make Oakley Winery successful so they can sell up, split up and get out. The ensemble cast includes Dean O'Gorman (One Lane Bridge), Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home), John Bach (Janet King), Matt Whelan (The Sounds), Simon Mead (Nothing Trivial), Sarah Peirse (Poor Boy) and Cohen Holloway (Top of the Lake). Full series available at launch.View Trailer

COMEDY PREMIERES

Ultra City Smiths

This six-part AMC+ Original series unfolds via stop-motion animated baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters and hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City's most famous magnate, Carpenter K. Smith (Kurtwood Smith, That 70's Show). Two intrepid detectives, David Mills (Jimmi Simpson, Westworld) and Gail Johnson (Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dolemite Is My Name) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city's dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families and in pursuit of a gentler place to call home. The series features an all-star cast including Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Dax Shepard (Parenthood), John C. Reilly (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Tim Meadows (Schooled), LuisGuzmán (Shameless), Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live), Terry O'Quinn (Lost), Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment), Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), and Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth). Entertainment Weekly said that "the level of artistry and detail is stunning, as is the emotional depth of the story and characters." Full series available at launch.View Trailer

Brockmire

This acclaimed comedy follows Jim Brockmire (Hank Azaria, The Simpsons), a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered an embarrassing public meltdown live on the air a decade ago after discovering his wife's infidelity. Now, looking to reclaim his career, reputation, and love life, he takes a job in a small American town, calling minor league baseball games for the Morristown Frackers. Amanda Peet (Dirty John) co-stars as Jules, the strong-willed and hard-drinking proud owner of the Frackers, and Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force) stars as Charles, the team's whiz-kid intern. Seasons 1-4 available at launch.

Documentary Now!

Created, written and executive produced by the powerhouse comedic trio and Saturday Night Live alumni Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and Seth Meyers, the Emmy® Award-nominated series parodies some of the world's best-known documentaries. Starring Armisen and Hader, each episode is shot in a different style of documentary filmmaking and honours some of the most important stories that didn't actually happen. The critically-acclaimed series also stars Dame Helen Mirren (The Queen) and guest stars a wide array of well-known celebrities, including Jack Black (Tenacious D), John Slattery (Mad Men), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables) and many others. Seasons 1-3 available at launch.

Sherman's Showcase

Created by and starring Bashir Salahuddin (South Side) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon), this Emmy® Award-winning show features witty sketches, cultural nostalgia and original songs that earned the series a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A-list guest stars include John Legend, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Quincy Jones, Marlon Wayans and many more. Seasons 1-2 available at launch.

Stan Against Evil

Combining horror and hilarity, Stan Against Evil stars John C. McGinley (Scrubs) as the curmudgeonly retired police sheriff Stan Miller and Janet Varney (You're the Worst) as Evie Barrett, his successor as the sheriff of Willard's Mill, who are both determined to wipe out the demons that plague their quaint New England Town. Seasons 1-3 available at launch.

This Close

Based on a series of shorts that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, This Close is created, written by and stars Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman, both deaf actors. The series explores the relationship between best friends Kate (Stern), who is newly engaged, and Michael (Feldman), who is attempting to move on from his ex-fiancé. Touching on universal and relatable themes of love and friendship, This Close also features a talented ensemble cast of recurring guest stars including Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass) who plays Danny, Kate's fiancé; Cheryl Hines (Scrubs) as Stella, a PR maven and Kate's boss; Colt Prattes (This Is Us) as Ryan, Michael's ex; and Academy® Award-winner Marlee Matlin (Glee) as Michael's mother Annie, a recovering alcoholic trying to reconnect with her son. The series is directed and executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Andrew Ahn whose feature film Spa Night premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and picked up a Special Jury Award. Seasons 1-2 available at launch.

TRUE CRIME PREMIERES

True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here

New York Times best-selling author Hilarie Burton Morgan visits different small US towns to shine light on the ways crime impacts rural communities and their judicial systems. In each episode, Hilarie hears the facts of the case from family members and local insiders to understand the challenges the community faced investigating the crime, learns the lasting impact the crime has had on the fabric of the town, and calls attention to where justice currently stands. Season 1 available at launch with Season 2 premiering later this year.

True Crime Story: Indefensible

Academy® Award nominee Jena Friedman travels the US to unspool real cases on the ground, but unlike most true crime shows, this one doesn't end when the criminal gets locked up. Jena finds there's always more to the story and drives to a different outcome beyond the simple whodunnit. Using her unflinching comedic point of view and disarming interview skills, Jena uncovers the "why" and "how" not only of crimes themselves, but of the dysfunction within the criminal justice system. Season 1 available at launch with Season 2 premiering later this year.

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park

The series examines one of the most infamous crimes in recent American history - the 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin in Central Park at the hands of Robert Chambers. The series exposes evidence that was inadmissible in the trial and also examines the circumstances that made the story unfold the way it did: America's untamed ambition in the mid-1980s, the rarefied lifestyle of New York's privileged prep school kids, sexism, elitism, an all-out tabloid media war that blamed the victim and an imperfect justice system. Full series available at launch.

Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle

The notorious Jonestown massacre claimed the lives of more than 900 people - the greatest single loss of American lives before 9/11. This fascinating two-part documentary paints a picture of cult leader Jim Jones's transformation from a charismatic preacher and champion of civil rights into an egomaniacal demagogue who led hundreds to take their own lives, both willingly and forcibly. Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle explores the full story of what transpired in the remote South American jungle and endeavours to answer the questions how? and why? Executive producers include Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant). Full series available at launch.

Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo

A deep, disturbing dive into the cult you've never heard of before. This docu-series chronicles the life and crimes of televangelist turned cult leader Tony Alamo. By skirting the law and enforcing a code of silence among their followers, Tony and his wife Susan came to wield unimaginable power, becoming millionaires on the backs of their believers. Full series available at launch.

DOCUMENTARY SERIES PREMIERES

Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America

Each episode of this series focuses on a groundbreaking song pivotal to the evolution of American music and culture, including tracks by Kanye West, Queen Latifah, Run-D.M.C. and Kendrick Lamar. Artists, their collaborators and other influential musical and cultural figures deconstruct compositions, revisit the impact the song had on them personally, and dissect the socio-economic and cultural conditions that inspired the landmark work and gave voice to a generation. Full series available at launch.

Eli Roth's History of Horror

Masters of the horror genre, including Stephen King, Jordan Peele, Greg Nicotero, Edgar Wright, Elijah Wood, Rob Zombie and Quentin Tarantino, among many others, explore its driving themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present. Delving into all the key subjects as well fascinating subgenres including zombies, slashers, vampires, ghosts, infections and mad scientists, the series takes viewers on a chilling exploration of how horror has evolved across the eras and continues to reflect society's biggest fears. Seasons 1-3 available at launch.

James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction

Academy® Award-winning writer, director and producer James Cameron (Avatar) explores science fiction's roots, futuristic visions and our fascination with its ideas through interviews with A-list storytellers, stars and figures whose careers have defined the field, including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith and Sigourney Weaver, among many others. Cameron takes us on a journey of exploration and discovery, helping us understand where science fiction's ideas came from - and where they're taking us. Full series available at launch.

Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics

The Walking Dead comics creator Robert Kirkman helms this six-part documentary series that takes an in-depth look into the stories, people and events that have created and transformed the world of comic books. The series features interviews with icons of comic storytelling including Stan Lee, Patty Jenkins, Lynda Carter, Kevin Smith, Famke Janssen, J.K. Simmons, Michelle Rodriguez and Todd McFarlane, among many others. Full series available at launch.

Ride with Norman Reedus

The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus hits the open road in this travel documentary series with a riding companion to explore different cultures and experience the best scenery, food, nature and local activities around the world. Guest riders include current and former co-stars from The Walking Dead such as Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Steven Yeun and many other celebrities. Seasons 1-5 available at launch.

AMC+ also features a wide selection of award-winning series, including The Son, Line of Duty, 19-2, East West 101, Jack Taylor, Jack Irish, Doc Martin, Doctor Finlay, George Gently, Foyle's War, The Bletchley Circle, The Secret Agent, Mr & Mrs Murder, 800 Words and Finding Joy. In addition, a curated selection of critically acclaimed independent movies and documentaries from IFC Films and other leading film distributors will also be available on the service, including The Scapegoat, Wreckers, Medicine for Melancholy, Nights and Weekends, The Baxter, Dealing with Idiots, Christopher Nolan's The Following and Errol Morris documentaries The Thin Blue Line, Gates of Heaven and Vernon Florida, among many others.

Acorn TV is also available as a standalone streaming service on Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app at Rs 99 per month in addition to being included at no extra cost as part of the AMC+ premium subscription bundle.

About the Apple TV app

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies into one app and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku and Amazon Fire devices, and PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles. The Apple TV app also features Apple TV+, Apple's video subscription service offering original shows, movies and documentaries from the world's most creative storytellers, as well as other Apple TV channels, personalised and curated recommendations, and movies to buy or rent.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Notes to Editors