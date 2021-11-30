AMC NETWORK : ' ALLBLK STREAMING SERVICE GREENLIGHTS ‘SEND HELP'

New York, NY (November 30, 2021) - Building off the euphoria of a successful final season, two members of Insecure have come together to deliver a new entertaining series for fans with the latest greenlight from AMC Networks streamer, ALLBLK. Created by actor, Jean Elie (Colin in Black & White) and writer, Mike Gauyo (Ginny & Georgia) - Send Help is a coming-of-age dark comedy series about a first-generation Haitian American young man struggling to overcome the challenges of "making it" in Hollywood, whilst coming to terms with a recent family tragedy.

A young man with dreams of stardom relocates from Brockton, MA to Los Angeles, CA in pursuit of a career as an actor, all while trying to be the new "man of the family," and exploring what the LA dating scene has to offer. Throughout the series, Fritz fights to conquer his feelings of imposter syndrome, the Hollywood community, his incredibly demanding Haitian family and a looming family tragedy. Rather than address his shortcomings head on, he chooses to deny and avoid the issues that everyone else can see.

"Elevating the diversity of content available on ALLBLK has been top of mind for us as we prepare for the next year ahead," says Brett Dismuke, General Manager of ALLBLK & WE tv. "Send Help will introduce a new perspective to our programming library that we anticipate will reach audiences across genders, age groups, and cultures - while also addressing emotional situations with comedic relief."

Send Help creator and star, Jean Elie stated, "Send Help is a love letter to my family and others living with tragedy. It's also a shoutout to first generation Americans daring to step into creative fields despite being discouraged by their immigrant families. I hope young people will see what's possible when you step out of your own way and defy society's limits."

Co-creator, Mike Gauyo, added, "This is a series about Haitian people just existing. Not as caricatures or stereotypes, but as fully formed, normalized, human beings sharing the same space as everyone else, while sharing unique experiences that feel universal. I'm incredibly proud of this series and can't wait to see it on air."

Send Help's 7-episode first season will be directed by Stewart Yost (Guardians of Justice). Matt Hoklotubbe, Michael J. McGarry and Francesca Smith will produce in association with Whistle Studios. General Manager, Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love will serve as executive producers for ALLBLK. Production is set to begin early next year with the series slated for premiere in the fall.

About ALLBLK

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically - Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy, A House Divided, and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular network TV, lively stage plays, and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found - iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. ALLBLK's content can also be found on Comcast and AT&T outlets under the WEtv+ banner. At www.ALLBLK.tv, ALLBLK offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with ALLBLK on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchALLBLK and Twitter/Instagram @WatchALLBLK.

About AMC Networks Inc.

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

About Whistle Studios

Whistle Studios is an Emmy winning, globally distributed, production company built from a foundation of companies that includes Whistle, New Form, Tiny Horse, and Vertical Networks. Whistle Studios tells unforgettable stories and produces the highest quality original series in a variety of formats including scripted, unscripted and interactive. For scripted projects, they produced "The Wolf of Snow Hollow" in conjunction with Orion pictures written, directed and starring Jim Cummings (Thunder Road, Beta Test) and Robert Forrester (Jackie Brown, Breaking Bad.) Additionally, they produced "Don't Look Deeper" for Quibi, written by Jeffrey Lieber (Lost) and Charlie McDonnell, directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown), and starring Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer, Helena Howard. The studio has produced adult animated space opera "Final Space" by Olan Rogers originally for TBS, 'Single By 30" from Wong Fu for YouTube Red, and musical comedy "I Ship It" from Yulin Kuang on on the CW.