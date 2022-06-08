AMC NETWORK : ' IFC GREENLIGHTS SisterS

Irish-Canadian Co-Production Produced by Peer Pressure and Shaftesbury, in Association with Mermade and Gaze Pictures

NEW YORK, NY(June 8, 2022) - AMC Networks' IFC today announced the greenlight of the new original comedy-drama series, SisterS, created by, written by and starring Emmy Award-nominee Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Susan Stanley (Hotel Amenities). The series has been in development with Peer Pressure, Shaftesbury, RTÉ and Emmy Award-nominee Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso, Alan Partridge). Lowney is the establishing director and is set to direct the first three episodes of the six episode, half-hour series.

SisterS is a dark comedy-drama about two women, born continents apart, in Canada and in Ireland, who discover they are half-sisters and embark on a road trip to find their alcoholic father. Real-life best friends Goldberg and Stanley make their writing debuts and star.

An Irish-Canadian co-production, the IFC original series is produced by Peer Pressure and Shaftesbury, in association with Mermade and Gaze Pictures. AMC Networks' IFC and streaming service Sundance Now hold the US rights to the series, Crave in Canada, and RTÉ in Ireland. Fremantle will distribute the series in all other territories. Filming is currently underway on location in Ireland, continuing through June 28, 2022, with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland."We are thrilled to be making SisterS, a character-driven comedic drama about how the absence of a parent in childhood can affect life in your thirties, and the macabre humour that can come with trauma," said co-creators and co-stars, Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley.

"I am beyond myself with excitement at the thought of spending time with Susan and Sarah," said director Declan Lowney. "I look forward to the thrilling balancing act required to bring the drama and comedy of these beautiful scripts to life. SisterS is a gift of a show for any director, and I'm so thrilled to be part of their family."

"SisterS made me want one. The messy bonds of friendship and family are a perfect fit to IFC and Sundance Now's unique mix of slightly off comedies. Sarah and Susan have found so much humor among the wreckage of flawed, failed, and absent parenting. These siblings and their breakout creators are going to be just fine," said Blake Callaway, General Manager, IFC.

"From the moment we read the script, met Sarah and Susan and saw the chemistry between them, we knew this project was very special and that we wanted to collaborate with them, to bring their story to the screen," said Richard Cook and Angela Squire, Directors of Peer Pressure. "It is an accolade to their fresh and completely authentic writing that Declan Lowney joined us in the development of SisterS. We are excited for Peer Pressure to debut in the scripted space as emerging creative writing duo, Sarah and Susan, make their TV writing debut."

"I am thrilled to be partnering with Peer Pressure to support the impressive writing debuts of creators and stars, Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley," said Shaftesbury Chairman and President Christina Jennings. "SisterS is as darkly hilarious as it is personal, featuring exceptional Canadian and international talent and a tour de force creative team."

"Sarah and Susan have captured a brilliantly honest and darkly comedic take on family relationships, both estranged and present. We are excited to take viewers on a wildly funny and entertaining ride," said Kira Carstensen, Global Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Mermade.

"I am thrilled to join the team to realise the debut of Susan and Sarah's SisterS" said Ruth Coady, Film & Television Producer and Founder of Gaze Pictures. Their bold exploration of a complicated, passionate and extremely funny 'sister's' dynamic is magnificent. I am excited for the audience to be introduced to these two superb female characters."

"We are thrilled in RTÉ to have SisterS going into production. From the outset it's been a very exciting project with an incredible team attached," said Justin Healy, Commissioning Editor RTÉ Comedy. Sarah, Susan and Declan have created something very special that was a joy to bring through development. This project has serious pedigree and thanks to our production partners, Irish and international audiences are in for a treat, Irish style."

About Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley

Goldberg was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as "Sally Reed" in HBO's award-winning dark comedy series Barry, which recently returned for its long-awaited third season. Goldberg is also known for her stage work, having earned an Olivier Award nomination for her portrayal of "Betsy/Lindsey" in The Royal Court's production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Clybourne Park. She went on to play the role in both the West End and on Broadway. She is represented by UTA, Mosaic, B-Side Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Stanley was born in Dublin, moving to London to train at LAMDA. It is here that she and Goldberg first met. She is an award-winning actress playing leading roles in plays such as Portia Coughlan and The Beauty Queen of Leenane. She has also worked with new writers in acclaimed London theatres (Hampstead, Bush). She has appeared in a number of short films, including Hotel Amenities, winning Best Actress at the Malaga Film Festival in 2013. Along with Goldberg, she has written a screenplay for Focus Features. SisterS is her first piece of writing for TV. She is represented by The Lisa Richards Agency.

