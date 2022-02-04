Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC : NEW SEASON OF AMERICA'S GUILTIEST PLEASURE “LOVE AFTER LOCKUP” PREMIERES FRIDAY, MARCH 4 AT 9 PM ET ON WE TV

02/04/2022 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIEW SUPERTEASE HERE

DOWNLOAD SUPERTEASE HERE

New York, NY - February 3, 2022 - WE tv announced today that "Love After Lockup," the original installment of the criminally popular franchise is back on WE tv Friday, March 4 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CTwith 10 new juicy episodes that will now be 90 minutes each! New episodes become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Tuesday, following their premiere on WE tv.

Five new couples and a fan favorite couple from Love During Lockup take the drama to the next level with deeper love, bigger doubts, and even more mystery, as viewers once again debate if it's true love or just another convincing con. Although every journey begins with a long-awaited prison release, each of our lovebirds and jailbirds have their own winding path to the altar.

Kevin & Tiffany (Arlington, TX)

Kevin, a self-proclaimed player, had many women sliding into his DMs, but Tiffany stood out from the crowd. Soon after they connected on the outside, Tiffany got in trouble and was sent to prison before Kevin closed the deal. They have kept in contact and plan to pick up where they left off once Tiffany is released, but will secrets blowup their romance?

Indie & Harry (Beltsville, MD)

In "Love During Lockup," Indie waits for her "spiritual husband," Harry, to get out of prison. Now Indie's dreams might come true, as Harry's release date is fast approaching. Indie's psychic told her to move to Ohio to be with Harry in "Love During Lockup," but the move was a bust. Will her second attempt be a success? Indie's ready to give it another try, but her bounty-hunter mom won't stop until she proves Harry is up to no good.

Rick & Raydean (Cedar Park, TX)

Rick (49 years old) and Raydean (29 years old) first met over 10 years ago but have only recently fallen in love. Back then, Raydean was dating a man who was in Rick's motorcycle club. When they broke up, Rick kept an eye on Raydean, until one day she vanished- then Raydean reached out to Rick from prison, and the rest is history. Rick has grand plans for a beautiful future with his love, but will Raydean's family and prison ties thwart Rick's dreams?

Kaylah & Martel (Atlanta, GA)

Kaylah and Martel met by chance at a party 14 years ago. They had an instant connection and dated briefly before Martel was arrested and handed a hefty prison sentence. Kaylah and Martel continued their relationship through prison walls. After a 13-year prison stay, will secrets and lies get in between the love they've shared for all those years?

Tayler & Chance (Elsberry, MO)

Tayler, a devoted mother who's been less than lucky in love, and Chance appropriately met by "chance" when he called expecting to speak with Tayler's ex-boyfriend, who he had been incarcerated with- but the recently single Tayler decided to keep him on the line. He started calling once a week, then every day, and eventually the two fell in love. Chance knew Tayler was the one for him, but neither of their families are thrilled with the idea of the two being together. Tayler expects a proposal once he's released, but will Chance be able to keep all his promises?

Lacey & Antoine (Sonomish, WA)

Lacey (38 years old) and Antoine (26 years old) met through Lacey's friend, who just happens to be Antoine's mom. Lacey, who's marriage was on the rocks, was immediately infatuated with the young, hot, bad boy. Unfortunately, they spent little time together before Antoine called it off because Lacey was married. Though Lacey was married for almost 20 years, she was tired of her stale and loveless marriage. A year later, Antoine called her again, this time from prison. Now the two have been together for 2 years and Lacey has left her old life in the past. Now, because of that decision, Lacey has strained the relationship with her family and with Antoine's mom. Will Lacey still feel it was all worth it? And how will Antoine handle the pressures of being with a woman a decade older than him?

WE tv has experienced significant growth on Friday nights on the strength of the "Love After Lockup/Life After Lockup" franchise. The network is currently #1 in all of cable during primetime on Friday nights among women 18-49, women 25-54 and #4 among adults 18-49 and #4 among adults 25-54. Over its more than 100-eisode history, the Love/Life franchise has averaged 1.1 million total viewers, nearly 700,000 adults 25-54 and more than 500,000 women 25-54 in Nielsen Live +3 ratings.

"Love After Lockup" is produced by Sharp Entertainment. Executive Producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Alan Madison, Sara Hayworth and Sophie Mallam. Lauren P. Gellert and Kate Farrell are Executive Producers for WE tv.

About SHARP Entertainment

SHARP Entertainment is a New York-based television production house with a record of creating and producing groundbreaking unscripted television. Founded by producer Matt Sharp in 2003, Sharp has flourished to become one of the industry's leading production enterprises, delivering thousands of hours of programming and achieving an unmatched track record of ratings success across multiple networks.

About WE tv

With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 17:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
12:56pAMC : NEW SEASON OF AMERICA'S GUILTIEST PLEASURE “LOVE AFTER LOCKUP” PREMIERES..
PU
02/02AMC : Unveils premiere date for thrilling new drama 61st street, starring emmy®-winner cou..
PU
02/02AMC NETWORK : ' chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, aisha thomas-petit, elevate..
PU
02/01AMC : Launches 9th Annual PSA Campaign to Celebrate Black History Month in Partnership wit..
PU
02/01AMC : Bbc america unveils trailer for fourth and final season of killing eve
PU
02/01AMC : Greenlights two new series for 2023, invitation to a bonfire and demascus
PU
02/01AMC Networks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
AQ
01/31AMC Networks, Comcast Cable Reach a new Multi-Year Agreement to Continue AMC's Linear N..
MT
01/31AMC Networks and Comcast Reach New Multi-Year Distribution Agreement
AQ
01/31AMC Networks and Comcast Reach New Multi-Year Distribution Agreement
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC NETWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 030 M - -
Net income 2021 237 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 712 M 1 712 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 40,51 $
Average target price 47,09 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Blank Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Operating & Financial Officer
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, SVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.17.62%1 712
FOX CORPORATION10.84%22 436
DISCOVERY, INC.22.90%19 015
RTL GROUP S.A.8.64%8 890
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-13.16%8 372
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.14.33%6 946