AMC : Names Arianna Bocco President of IFC Films

Bocco has spearheaded acquisitions for IFC Films for over a decade, with notable films including Michael Winterbottom's The Trip series, Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin, Jennifer Kent's The Babadook and recent summer box office hits The Rental and Relic

New York, NY (December 2, 2020) - AMC Networks today announced that longtime film executive Arianna Bocco has been named President of the company's IFC Films division. Bocco has spent more than a decade overseeing acquisitions and productions for IFC Films as well as genre label IFC Midnight.

In this new role, Bocco will continue to oversee acquisitions, production, marketing and publicity, while adding oversight of theatrical film distribution and the fast-growing IFC Films Unlimited subscription streaming service. She will now report to Miguel Penella, AMC Networks President of SVOD. Penella oversees the company's new premium subscription bundled offering AMC+, which includes IFC Films Unlimited; its portfolio of subscription video on demand services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC; as well as RLJE Films. Penella reports to Ed Carroll, AMC Networks COO.

Currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, IFC Films has had a successful year, carving out a unique distribution strategy amidst the pandemic, releasing films on-demand and in drive-in movie theaters including Relic, The Wretched, and The Rental, which was the #1 film at the summer box office. Its IFC Films Unlimited streaming channel has had record subscriber growth with expanded availability and higher usage with more people staying at home. The company will end the year having released more than 30 films, with 11 by first time directors and seven helmed by women.

'Arianna is a talented and respected executive who has established IFC Films as a leading platform for new, emerging voices as well as acclaimed filmmakers, and through her acquisitions she has helped create a wide-ranging library of celebrated independent films for the company,' said Carroll. 'I'm confident that Arianna will bring her unmatched expertise and depth of knowledge to lead IFC Films to continued success and as we serve new audiences through our IFC Films Unlimited streaming offering.'

'IFC Films is synonymous with quality, innovation and filmmaker-driven cinema,' said Bocco. 'I could not be more excited by the opportunity to embrace this prestigious reputation and lead the company forward by continuing our commitment to bringing audiences dynamic films, diverse auteurs, and thought provoking art in new and exciting ways.'

IFC Films continues to be recognized globally as an established distributor with impeccable taste; a champion of first-time directors; and home to a rich library of critically acclaimed and award-winning independent films. Current and upcoming critically acclaimed releases include The Nest, starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon; Sundance Film Festival standout Farewell Amor, from breakout director Ekwa Msangi; as well as documentary MLK/FBI, directed by Emmy® Award-winner and Oscar® nominee Sam Pollard. Additionally, IFC Films' streaming channel IFC Films Unlimited is currently experiencing rapid subscriber growth driven by a distinguished library from the IFC Films, Sundance Selects and IFC Midnight distribution labels, including Boyhood, The Trip Series, Two Days, One Night, 45 Years and The Babadook.

Since joining IFC Films in 2006, Bocco has spearheaded all acquisitions at the company, picking up the rights to some of the most critically acclaimed independent films from around the world. Under her leadership, the company has acquired, produced and distributed hundreds of films including Richard Linklater's Boyhood, a Golden Globe® winner for Best Motion Picture (Drama) and six-time Oscar® nominee including Best Picture and winner for Best Supporting Actress; Cristian Mungiu's Palme d'Or winner 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days; Armando Iannucci's widely-acclaimed political satire The Death of Stalin and Oscar® nominated In the Loop; Abbas Kiarostami's Certified Copy; Werner Herzog's Cave of Forgotten Dreams; David France's Oscar® nominated documentary How To Survive A Plague; Michael Winterbottom's The Trip series; Jennifer Kent's The Babadook and second feature The Nightingale; Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes' Oscar® nominated Two Days, One Night; Olivier Assayas' critically-acclaimed Personal Shopper; Clouds of Sils Maria; Non- Fiction; Hirokazu Kore-Eda's The Truth; as well as Christian Petzold's Phoenix and upcoming Undine.

Prior to joining IFC Films, Bocco served as head of the independent feature packaging division of the Gersh Agency in New York City, and previously, she worked at Miramax Films as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions. While at Miramax Films, she was involved in acquiring such notable films as Zach Braff's Garden State and Tom McCarthy's The Station Agent. Before joining Miramax Films, Bocco was Vice President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions at New Line Cinema and Fine Line Features.

