New AMC+ Film Premieres Include IFC Films' Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Starring Eric Bana and Anna Torv, and Ghostlight, Along with Shudder Films Dancing Village: The Curse Begins and Hell Hole

AMC+ Features Pop-Up Acorn TV Collection All Month Long

New York, NY - July 18, 2024 - This August, AMC Networks' blockbuster of summer streams continues with new episodes of the thrilling dystopian series Snowpiercer, starring Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly and GRAMMY® and Tony® Award-winner Daveed Diggs and Orphan Black: Echoes,starring Krysten Ritter (Marvel's Jessica Jones, Love and Death, Breaking Bad) and Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Line of Duty), both available exclusively on AMC and AMC+. Sundance Now offers an impressive lineup of thrillers including the provocative new tennis drama Fifteen-Love, starring Aidan Turner (Poldark), a new season of hit Nordic noir Wisting, and the new two-part special Kennedy, Sinatra, and the Mafia, while Acorn TV offers new installments in fan-favorite international series Signora Volpe and Under the Vines. Other highlights include new episodes of BBC America's landmark nature series Planet Earth: Mammals, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, and the highly-anticipated second season of ALLBLK's breakout drama Kold x Windy, among other new series, films and specials across its suite of targeted streaming services.

Film highlights this month include the sequel to IFC Films' 2020 hit thriller, Force of Nature: The Dry 2, starring Eric Bana (Dirty John) and Anna Torv (Fringe); Ghostlight, one of the best reviewed feature film releases of 2024; and Shudder's Indonesian horror film Dancing Village: The Curse Begins, and Hell Hole, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster from the Adams Family, Hellbender.

All month long, AMC+ invites anglophiles to check out Acorn TV, the premiere destination for British and international television, with a collection highlighting the best of Acorn's mysteries, dramas and international thrillers, including Happy Valley, The Claremont Murders, Mystery Road, Steeltown Murders, Manhunt, Deadwater Fell, Acceptable Risk,The Fall and more.

On ACORN TV:

Under the Vines Season 3 (Acorn TV Original Series) New Season Premieres on Monday, August 19

Former Sydney socialite Daisy Monroe (Rebecca Gibney) and ex-London lawyer Louis Oakley (Charles Edwards) continue to run a small vineyard in New Zealand, while navigating their complicated love lives. Six months on from when we last saw them, Daisy and Louis are trying to oust William, the mysterious stranger who arrived at the end of season two claiming half of Oakley. But it seems the annoying shanty-singer's claim might be legitimate, so the Oakley crew must get crafty in their bid to oust him - especially as he seems to be ingratiating himself into the lives of their rivals Don (John Bach) and Marissa (Sarah Peirse) at Shimmering Lake.

Signora Volpe Season 2 (Acorn TV Original Series) New Episodes Premiere Every Monday Until the Season Finale on August 12 on Acorn TV and BBC America

Former British spy Sylvia Fox (Emilia Fox, Silent Witness) has settled in the Umbrian countryside for a quiet life, reconnecting with her sister and restoring a beautiful house. But old habits die hard, and she's soon solving the murder of a pillar of the local community and going undercover for MI6 at a perilous house party by the lake. Then, a dead man comes looking for vengeance, and Sylvia's family have to race against time to save her life.

Sommerdahl Murders Season 5 (Acorn TV Exclusive Series) New Season Binge on Monday August 26

Season 5 of the Danish crime series continues to follow Dan Sommerdahl (Peter Mygind) and his best friend, Detective Superintendent Flemming Torp (André Babikian), as they investigate murders in the picturesque Danish coastal town of Helsingør. As Dan tries to get his girlfriend Josefine out of prison, while also navigating the challenges of being a new grandfather, lovebirds Marianne (Laura Drasbæk) and Flemming struggle to keep their relationship on track as an intimate secret becomes a deep source of tension. Packed with foud new gripping cases, viewers can expect to be drawn even further into the show's emotional and thrilling storylines.

On ALLBLK:

The Match (ALLBLK Original Film) New Film Premieres Thursday, August 1

Swiping right is about to go left in the new steamy and smart suspense thriller, The Match streaming exclusively on ALLBLK, Thursday, August 1. Drew (Brittany S. Hall, Ballers) and Mason (Lanre Idewu, Arrested Development) connect on the "Love Match" dating app in search of the perfect date. On their first official date, the app designs a seemingly perfect romantic getaway in the woods. However, their perfect night slowly evolves into the perfect night-MARE, as the couple wakes to a voice over the home's intercom, giving them the terrifying news that only one of them will leave the home alive. He has to kill her or she must kill him. Who will survive? Also starring Lalia Odom (Salt-N-Pepa), Ali Amin Carter (Lovecraft County), Brad "Scarface" Jordan (Prodigal) and Andrew McCallister (Jumanji: The Next Level).

Kold x Windy Season 2 (ALLBLK Original Series) New Season Premieres on Thursday, August 8

Female rap duo Malika "Kold" Wise and Renee "Windy" Johnson are back as they continue to navigate the dangers of the drill music game and the streets of Chicago. This season brings conflict and desire, along with new characters and betrayals. Rising hip-hop and drill star Malika "Kold" Wise (Sh'Kia Augustin, Black Lightning), who is now very pregnant with her deceased fiancé's child, has fallen into an emotional rollercoaster of anxiety and violent fits. Although Kold x Windy have recently signed with Achieve Jamz, Malika seems to have lost her musical footing. Forced to return to committing her "stains," she's reverting to the life she so desperately tried to leave behind. Her trusted confidant and group member Renee "Windy" Johnson (Nijah Brenea, Rap Sh!t), is still obsessed with reppin' Kold x Windy on the mic and in the streets. Despite her bulletproof façade, Renee is dealing with her own set of demons.

The Braxtons Season 1(We TV Original Series on ALLBLK) New Series Premieres Commercial-Free on Friday, August 9 on We TV and ALLBLK

It's been over three years since the Braxtons, one of TV's first reality families, graced the screen with their hit series, Braxton Family Values, which ran for seven seasons and remains one of TV's most beloved family docuseries. Now, the Braxton family is back with a new series, picking up where they left off: sharing their combined rollercoaster journey from the last few years to the family's present triumphs. The series will feature unfiltered, unseen private moments, from quarantine to the devastating loss of their sister, Traci Braxton - taking viewers into their lives like never before as they build this new chapter without her.

Braxton Family Values - The original series will be available on ALLBLK and AMC+ starting August 15.

Wiggin' Out With Tokyo Stylez Season 1(We TV Original Series on ALLBLK) New Series Premieres Thursday, August 13 onALLBLK

Wiggin' Out With Tokyo Stylez follows the famed hairstylist to the stars as she takes center stage, creating iconic custom wigs for high-profile celebrity clients such as Cardi B, Trina Braxton, Reginae Carter, TS Madison, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Ari Fletcher, Flo Milli and more. The series gives viewers an inside look as Tokyo opens a new LA salon for her roster of demanding divas. But with big clients come even bigger demands! Tokyo works closely with her manager and ex, Chris, and assistant, RiRi, to help her stay at the top of her game. It takes a village to break barriers and pioneer new trends to create one-of-a-kind jaw-dropping wig designs in Wiggin' Out With Tokyo Stylez!

On AMC+ (also includes Shudder and Sundance Now):

Snowpiercer Season 4 New Episodes Premiere Every Sunday on AMC and AMC+ Until the Series Finale on September 22 (9pm ET/PT on AMC)

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercercenters on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar®-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). Starring Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), and new to cast members joining this season include Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Avengers) and Tony® Award-winner Michael Aronov (The Drop, The Americans).

Snowpiercer - seasons 1-3 are currently available on AMC+.

Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC Original Series) New Episodes Continue Every Sunday on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America Until the Season Finale on August 25 (10pm ET/PT on AMC and BBC America)

Starring and executive produced by Krysten Ritter (Marvel's Jessica Jones, Love and Death, Breaking Bad), Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. The series also stars Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It's A Sin, Line of Duty), Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School), Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap), Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher, One Mississippi) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry, The Dropout).

Orphan Black - seasons 1-5 of the original series are currently available on AMC+.

Planet Earth: Mammals New Episodes of Landmark Nature Series Premiere Every Saturday on BBC America and AMC+ Until the Season Finale on August 24 (9pm ET/PT on BBC America)

Narrated by renowned naturalist and three-time Emmy® Award-winner Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth franchise), the series reveals how mammals have conquered the Earth, uncovering the secrets to their success with their winning design, incredible adaptability, unrivalled intelligence, and unique sociability. 66 million years ago, when the reign of the dinosaurs came to an end, mammals were set free to exploit every corner of the planet. Mammals reveals the strategies, behaviors and traits that lie behind the astonishing success of this remarkable group of animals. Above all, the series celebrates the amazing intelligence that enables mammals to learn, remember, problem-solve, parent, and cooperate.

Planet Earth - original series currently available on AMC+

Also featured on AMC+ in August:

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (AMC+ Exclusive Film) New Film Premieres Friday, August 9

Five women head out on a remote hiking retreat but only four return, each telling a different story. Detective Aaron Falk must find out what really happened before time runs out. Starring Eric Bana, Katherine Anna Torv and Deborra Lee-Furness.

The Dry - original film currently available on AMC+.

Ghostlight(AMC+ Exclusive Film) New Film Premieres Friday, August 30

When a construction worker joins a local theatre's production of "Romeo and Juliet," the drama onstage starts to mirror his own life. Starring Keith Kupferer, Katherine Mallen Kupferer and Tara Mallen

Featured Collection: Acorn TV's Collection of Brilliant Mysteries - Available All Month Long

AMC+ invites viewers to check out Acorn TV featuring the world-class mysteries and dramas from Britain and beyond including Happy Valley, The Claremont Murders, Mystery Road, Steeltown Murders, Manhunt, Acceptable Risk, Deadwater Fell, Acceptable Risk, The Fall and more!

On HIDIVE:

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered(HIDIVE Exclusive) New English Dub Episodes Every Friday Throughout August

The isekai hit series and this winter's fan favorite show My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered is back and now in English dub with new episodes every Friday this August following its premiere on July 19. Awaking to absolute chaos and carnage while on a school trip, Yogiri Takatou discovers that everyone in his class has been transported to another world! He had somehow managed to sleep through the entire ordeal himself, missing out on the Gift - powers bestowed upon the others by a mysterious Sage who appeared to transport them. Even worse, he and another classmate were ruthlessly abandoned by their friends, left as bait to distract a nearby dragon. Although not terribly bothered by the thought of dying, he reluctantly decides to protect his lone companion. After all, a lowly Level 1000 monster doesn't stand a chance against his secret power to invoke Instant Death with a single thought! If he can stay awake long enough to bother using it, that is… My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered is directed by Masakazu Hishida, written by Yuzuru Aoba and produced by Okuruto Noboru. Gallery - Trailer

Chained Soldier (HIDIVE Exclusive) New English Dub Episodes Every Monday Throughout August

The hit action dark fantasy series Chain Soldiers and its otherworldly dimension and creatures return in a new English dub with weekly episodes every Monday throughout August following its July 29 premiere. Gates have suddenly appeared to another dimension known as Mato-unleashing destructive monsters called Yomotsu Shuuki. Empowered by Peaches and the supernatural abilities they bestow when consumed, the women of Demon Defense Force stand against these creatures to protect the Earth. One day, high school student Yuuki Wakura stumbles through a gate into Mato and quickly runs afoul of a Yomotsu Shuuki, but he's soon rescued by Kyouka Uzen, commander of the Demon Defense Force 7th Squadron. Kyouka sees something in him that could turn the tide of the monster incursion-however Yuuki will have to willingly become her slave in order to join the fight against the Yomotsu Shuuki and save the world. Chained Soldier is co-directed by Junji Nishimura (chief) and Gorō Kuji with series composition by Yasuhiro Nakanishi, script writing by Ryota Kanō and Akira Kindaichi and production by Seven Arcs. Gallery - Trailer

On SHUDDER (also available on AMC+):

Hell Hole(Shudder Original Film) New Film Premieres Friday, August 23

The newest film from the Adams Family, the filmmaking team behind Hellbender, Hell Hole centers on an America-led fracking crew that uncovers a living French soldier frozen in time from a Napoleonic campaign, whose body hosts a parasitic monster. Starring Toby Poser, John Adams, Max Portman and Anders Hove.

Dancing Village: The Curse Begins (Shudder Exclusive Film)New Film Premieres Friday, August 16

A shaman instructs Mila to return a mystical bracelet, the Kawaturih, to the "Dancing Village," a remote site on the easternmost tip of Java Island. Joined by her cousin, Yuda, and his friends Jito and Arya, Mila arrives on the island only to discover that the village elder has passed away, and that the new guardian, Mbah Buyut, isn't present. Various strange and eerie events occur while awaiting Mbah Buyut's return, including Mila being visited by Badarawuhi, a mysterious, mythical being who rules the village. When she decides to return the Kawaturih without the help of Mgah Buyut, Mila threatens the village's safety, and she must join a ritual to select the new "Dawuh," a cursed soul forced to dance for the rest of her life.

Horror's Greatest (Shudder Original Series) New Series Premieres Tuesday, August 27

Celebrating the very best the genre has to offer, Horror's Greatest is a deep dive into everything we love about horror. From fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions: What are the must-see films in horror's many sub-genres? What's the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today's filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States? The answers encompass the breath of the nightmares we watch for our entertainment.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 6 (Shudder Original Series) LIVE Watch Parties Continue Every Other Friday (August 16 and August 30) at 9pm ET on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV

Thesupersized sixth season continues with all-new episodes available on Shudder and AMC+ biweekly.

DivinityFilm Premieres Friday, August 2

Two mysterious brothers abduct a mogul during his quest for immortality. Meanwhile, a seductive woman helps them launch a journey of self-discovery. Produced by Steven Soderbergh and starring Bella Thorne, Stephen Dorff, and Scott Bakula.

On SUNDANCE NOW (also available on AMC+):

Fifteen-Love(Sundance Now Original Series) Two-Episode Premiere on Thursday, August 22; New Episodes Every Thursday Until Finale on September 19

Teen tennis prodigy Justine Pearce's (Ella Lily Hyland) French Open success is shattered by a tragedy; five years later, her world is rocked once more when her former coach, Glenn Lapthorn (Aidan Turner, Poldark), returns home having won the French with his new player. When she makes an explosive allegation against her former coach, Justine and Glenn's battle over the truth of their past reaches new heights - all while both seek glory at the Grand Slam grass-court event of the year, and the stately world of professional tennis is rocked by lies, deceit, and a desperate bid for control.

Wisting Season 4 (Sundance Now Exclusive Series) New Season Binge Premieres Thursday, August 15

On an idyllic summer evening, six-year-old Clifford Greenwood disappears without a trace from his hotel room. The next morning, a hotel employee is found dead. With a young British citizen missing, detective William Wisting (Sven Nordin) and his colleagues are under immense pressure to solve the murder and find the boy before it's too late. When the Greenwood family receives a ransom demand, the kidnapper's cryptic message causes Wisting to wonder if there is a personal motive behind Clifford's disappearance.

Kennedy, Sinatra, and The Mafia (Sundance Now Exclusive Series) Two-Part Special Premiere Thursday, August 8

With his links to the mob and access to entertainment industry star power, Frank Sinatra helped John F. Kennedy into the White House in 1960. However, the Chicago Outfit crime syndicate was soon targeted by the Kennedy administration and The President abruptly cut all links with the mafia, including Sinatra. Featuring expert interviews and first-hand accounts, this revealing documentary tells the extraordinary story of the friendship between two of the 20th century's greatest icons; how they met, the women and secrets they shared; and how it all went so horribly wrong.

