New Series, Films, Specials and More to Stream on AMC Networks' Suite of Targeted Streaming Services

New York, NY - June 18, 2024 - This July, AMC Networks features the highly anticipated fourth season debut of thrilling dystopian series Snowpiercer, starring Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly, GRAMMY® and Tony® Award-winner Daveed Diggs, available exclusively on AMC and AMC+. Other highlights during the month include new episodes of AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes starring Krysten Ritter (Marvel's Jessica Jones, Love and Death, Breaking Bad) and Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Line of Duty), and Sundance Now supernatural drama Domino Day: Lone Witch starring BAFTA-nominated Siena Kelly (Adult Material), the return of Acorn TV's popular Signora Volpe, starring Emilia Fox (Silent Witness), the second season of HIDIVE's hit anime franchise Oshi no Ko, and BBC America's new landmark nature series Planet Earth: Mammals, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, among other new series, films and specials across its suite of targeted streaming services.

Film highlights include Shudder's climate horror film Humane from Caitlin Cronenberg in her feature directorial debut starring Peter Gallagher (American Beauty, The O.C.), Jay Baruchel (BlackBerry, This is The End) and Emily Hampshire (Mom, Schitt's Creek), and post-apocalyptic action horror Arcadian starring Nicolas Cage (The Rock). AMC+ also celebrates a blockbuster summer of streaming with a collection themed around post-apocalyptic programming including the Snowpiercerfilm,The Walking DeadUniverse, Into the Badlands, The War of the Worlds, Armageddon, 2012, Zombieland, Vesper, Biosphere, Rubikon, Silent Night, Peninsula, Night of the Living Dead, Threads, and more.

These films, series and more join an extensive catalogue of compelling dramas, beloved franchises, highly anticipated films and timely collections on AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, Shudder, Sundance Now, and anime-focused HIDIVE, all month long.

On ACORN TV:

Signora Volpe Season 2 (Acorn TV Original Series)

New Season Premieres on Monday, July 29 on Acorn TV and BBC America (10pm ET on BBC America)

Former British spy Sylvia Fox (Emilia Fox, Silent Witness) has settled in the Umbrian countryside for a quiet life, reconnecting with her sister and restoring a beautiful house. But old habits die hard, and she's soon solving the murder of a pillar of the local community and going undercover for MI6 at a perilous house party by the lake. Then, a dead man comes looking for vengeance, and Sylvia's family have to race against time to save her life.

My Life is Murder Season 4 (Acorn TV Original Series)

New Episodes Continue on Acorn TV and BBC America Every Monday (10pm ET/PT on BBC America)

Eight new mysteries. Eight new worlds. Eight diabolical killers that only Alexa Crowe (LucyLawless) can catch. But this time, Alexa is bringing her friends and family along for the ride: Tech guru Madison (Ebony Vagulans, The Furies) is stepping up, contributing her considerable technical skills to Alexa's investigations and the two of them have fallen into a comfortable mentor-mentee relationship. Though neither of them will ever agree on who is the mentor and who is the student. Cafe owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu, Game of Thrones) is stepping in. Brother Will (Martin Henderson, Grey's Anatomy) is staying close. Detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe, Shortland Street) has her back and cranky cat, Chowder, can't help complicating everything.

Photos

Candice Renoir Season 9 (Acorn TV Exclusive Series)

New Season Binge on Monday July 22

After infringing the law by hiding Antoine's amnesia, Candice (Cécile Bois) is disciplined and not allowed to take part in any investigations. She's told to either end her relationship with her superior or be transferred to the other end of France. Reduced to performing administrative tasks and sidelined in a tiny ground floor office. her unit is now headed by a top-notch investigator named Penelope Vallier. But Inspector Renoir has more than one ace up her pink sleeve, as she fights her way back and does her best to kick her rival out of her old office. As for Antoine, Candice takes care to keep a safe distance and sets tons of rules to keep herself from falling for him again. Meanwhile, Sete's Urban Police Brigade finds itself in the eye of the storm, figuratively and literally!

*Full Acorn TV programming schedule for July available HERE

On ALLBLK:

Deb's House (ALLBLK Original Series)

New Episodes Continue Every Tuesday until Season Finale on Friday, July 19

Legendary music mogul Deb Antney returns, to once again change the female rap game. In a nationwide search, Ms. Deb handpicks eight artists to move into DEB'S HOUSE. Here, Antney proves that music is just a vessel and becoming a hip hop superstar takes much more than a hot 16 bars. Ms. Deb calls on her colleagues including L. Londell McMillan, Esq. from The Source magazine, and TT Torrez from Hot 97 as guest judges. Literally stripped down to their raw potential, the contestants are challenged in tests of sisterhood, resilience, and talent. Who will rise to the top of the charts, and who will crumble under the pressure of Deb's House?

Photos- Trailer

Makeup x Breakup Season 3 (ALLBLK Original Series)

New Episodes Continue Every Thursday until Season Finale on Thursday, July 25

Returning for its third installment, Makeup x Breakup fast forwards to present day, focusing on the different ways love presents itself by breaking all the rules and challenging traditional norms. In the first episode, we visit Brooke present day and learn that she is engaged to Vaughn. Laura is stressed trying to find a vision for her wedding and Blake reconnects with an old flame. Kyle has an awkward moment with Amber. In the finale episode, oth Laura and Brooke find what works for them on their wedding day. Blake gets some surprise news and Bryce comes to an understanding with his father. Spencer and Chantel become partners and plan a future together.

Photos- Trailer

The Braxtons Special (WE tv Original Series on ALLBLK)

Special Premieres on July 30

It's been over three years since the Braxtons, one of TV's first reality families, graced the screen with their hit series, Braxton Family Values, which ran for seven seasons and remains one of TV's most beloved family docuseries. Now, the Braxton family is back with a new series, picking up where they left off: sharing their combined rollercoaster journey from the last few years to the family's present triumphs. The series will feature unfiltered, unseen private moments, from quarantine to the devastating loss of their sister, Traci Braxton - taking viewers into their lives like never before as they build this new chapter without her.

Photos- First Look

Love After Lockup (WE tv Original Series on ALLBLK)

New Season Premieres on July 30

This season couples finally reunite after one is released from prison. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking "firsts," fights & family drama? Is it true love or just a con?

Photos

On AMC+ (also includes Shudder and Sundance Now):

Snowpiercer Season 4

New Season Premieres Sunday, July 21 on AMC and AMC+ (9pm ET/PT on AMC)

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercercenters on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar®-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). Starring Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), and new to cast members joining this season include Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Avengers) and Tony® Award-winner Michael Aronov (The Drop, The Americans).

Snowpiercer Seasons 1-3 are currently available on AMC+.

Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC Original Series)

New Episodes Continue Every Sunday on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America Until the Season Finale on August 25 (10pm ET/PT on AMC and BBC America)

Starring and executive produced by Krysten Ritter (Marvel's Jessica Jones, Love and Death, Breaking Bad), Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. The series also stars Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It's A Sin, Line of Duty), Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School), Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap), Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher, One Mississippi) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry, The Dropout).

Planet Earth: Mammals

New Landmark Nature Series Premieres Saturday, July 13 on BBC America and AMC+ (9pm ET/PT on BBC America)

Narrated by renowned naturalist and three-time Emmy® Award-winner Sir David Attenborough (Seven Worlds, One Planet, Blue Planet II), the series reveals how mammals have conquered the Earth, uncovering the secrets to their success with their winning design, incredible adaptability, unrivalled intelligence, and unique sociability. 66 million years ago, when the reign of the dinosaurs came to an end, mammals were set free to exploit every corner of the planet. Mammalsreveals the strategies, behaviors and traits that lie behind the astonishing success of this remarkable group of animals. Above all, the series celebrates the amazing intelligence that enables mammals to learn, remember, problem-solve, parent, and cooperate.

Key Art & Photos-Screeners-Trailer

Planet Earth - Original BBC America Series Available for One Month Beginning Friday, July 12

Documentary series on the wildlife found on Earth with each episode covering a different habitat: deserts, mountains, deep oceans, shallow seas, forests, caves, polar regions, fresh water, plains and jungles. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Also featured on AMC+ in July: Featured Collection: Comic Con Favorites - Available All Month Long



AMC+ invites fans to celebrate the kick-off to San Diego Comic Con with new episodes of Orphan Black Echoes and Snowpiercer, as well as library favorites including series from the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, The Walking Dead Universe, Orphan Black, Preacher, Chucky, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency and many more!

On HIDIVE:

【OSHI NO KO】 Season 2 (HIDIVE Exclusive)

Simulcast Premiere in July

Summer kicks-off with a bang, with the return of the global smash hit anime series 【OSHI NO KO】 for its highly anticipated second season premiering in July and streaming exclusively on HIDIVE. Aqua's desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother's footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father - the man who arranged their mother's untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate. 【OSHI NO KO】 Season 2 is directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Ciao Nekotomi along with writing by Jin Tanaka, character design by Kanna Hirayama and animation by Doga Kobo.

Gallery -Trailer

I Parry Everything! (HIDIVE Exclusive)

Simulcast Premiere in July

Swords unsheathe and the fighting commences this July with the premiere of the new fantasy action adventure and HIDIVE exclusive series I Parry Everything! The Kingdom of Clays faces a dire crisis: an assassination attempt has just been made on its own Princess Lynneburg, and now its neighboring countries eye the aftermath like starving vultures, plotting the Kingdom's downfall. The ensuing conflict will shape the face of the continent for centuries to come…but Noor doesn't have a clue about any of that! He's dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer, even if the only skills he possesses are useless ones. Sure, Noor can "parry" thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer! I Parry Everything! is directed by Dai Fukuyama, written by Shigeru Murakoshi and produced by OLM Team Masuda.

Gallery

5 Dimensional Seduction Cour 1 (HIDIVE Exclusive)

Simulcast Premiere in July

Equal parts romcom and serious teen drama, the new series 2.5 Dimensional Seduction will fill the summer with a celebration of cosplay when its premiere this July exclusively on HIDIVE. "I have no interest in real girls!" So claims Okumura, the president of the school's manga club. He's your typical otaku, obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Liliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Ririsa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Ririsa convinces Okumura to become her photographer-and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Ririsa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds. 2.5 Dimensional Seduction is directed by Hideki Okamoto, written by Takao Yoshioka and produced by J.C.Staff.

Gallery

Dungeon People (HIDIVE Exclusive)

Simulcast Premiere in July

A truly labyrinthian adventure awaits this summer with the July premiere of new fantasy comedy and HIDIVE exclusive series Dungeon People. On the hunt for her missing father, master thief Clay heads off into an unexplored dungeon-but much to her surprise, the dungeon's caretaker offers her a job! Thievery hasn't worked for her thus far, so perhaps this new career path will take her closer to finding her dad. But change is never easy. From interviewing monster guardians to positioning traps to confound would-be explorers, Clay has a lot to learn about what it means to be one of the dungeon people. Dungeon People is directed by Sayaka Yamai, written by Toshimitsu Takeuchi and produced by OLM.

Gallery -Trailer

Plus Sized Elf (HIDIVE Exclusive)

Simulcast Premiere in July

An oversized summer of laughs is in store with the new comedy series Plus-Sized Elf premiering exclusively on HIDIVE this July. Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest-everything about her screams "elf," except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight-and keep it off? Plus-Sized Elf is directed by Toshikatsu Tokoro, written by Yuki Takabayashi and produced by Elias.

Gallery

On SHUDDER (also available on AMC+):

Arcadian (Shudder Exclusive Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, July 12

Set in the near future, life on Earth has been decimated. Paul (Nicolas Cage) and his twin teenage sons, Thomas (Jaeden Martell) and Joseph (Maxwell Jenkins), find tranquility by day but torment by night. When the sun sets, ferocious creatures of the night awaken and consume all living souls in their path. When Paul is nearly killed, the boys come up with a desperate plan for survival, using everything their father taught them to keep him alive.

Nicolas Cage films will also be featured on the service all month long, includingBangkok Dangerous, Sympathy for the Devil, A Score to Settle, Mandy, Prisoners of the Ghostland, and Color Out of Space.

Humane(Shudder Exclusive Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, July 26

In the wake of an environmental collapse that is forcing humanity to shed 20% of its population, a family dinner erupts in chaos when a father's plan to enlist the government's new euthanasia program goes horribly awry. Caitlin Cronenberg's directorial debut stars Jay Baruchel, Peter Gallagher and Emily Hampshire.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 6 (Shudder Original Series)

LIVE Watch Parties Continue Every Other Friday (July 5 and July 19) at 9pm ET on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV

Thesupersized sixth season continues with all-new episodes available on Shudder and AMC+ biweekly.

*Full Shudder programming schedule for July available HERE

On SUNDANCE NOW (also available on AMC+):

Domino Day: Lone Witch(Sundance Now Original Series)

New Episodes Continue Every Thursday Until the Season Finale on July 25

The supernatural series stars from Lauren Sequeira (Gangs of London) stars BAFTA-nominated Siena Kelly (Adult Material) as Domino Day, a young woman on all the dating apps. But Domino isn't swiping to find her soulmate - she's swiping to hunt. A young witch with extraordinary powers, Domino is desperately seeking a community that can help her understand who she is, but she doesn't need to look far, as a coven of witches is already tracking her every move, convinced they have to stop her before her powers destroy everyone and everything around her. When a dangerous figure from Domino's past comes back to haunt her, will it be a fresh start for them all or a final showdown?

For film press materials:https://press.amcnetworks.com/shudder

Login: ifcfilms@ifcfilms.com

Password: Ifcfilms1!

About AMC Networks:

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios, which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv; and film distribution labels IFC Films and RLJE Films. The company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite originals including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.