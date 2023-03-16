Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-15 pm EDT
16.74 USD   +0.90%
08:31aAMC Networks Announces the Termination of its Cash Tender Offers for Senior Notes due 2024 and 2025
GL
03/13Amc Networks Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13Kristin Dolan Intends to Resign as a Director of AMC Networks Inc
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

AMC Networks Scraps Cash Tender Offers After Failing to Secure Financing

03/16/2023 | 09:08am EDT
By Will Feuer


AMC Networks Inc. said it is scrapping its previously announced cash tender offers to buy up to $800 million worth of debt after it failed to secure financing.

The company said the tender offers were contingent upon AMC Networks obtaining a new senior secured term loan credit facility on conditions that were satisfactory to the company. The company planned to use that financing, along with cash on hand, to fund the purchase of debt.

AMC Networks said market conditions weren't suitable.

The company last month announced its cash tender offers to purchase some outstanding notes due next year and in 2025.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 0907ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 905 M - -
Net income 2023 254 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,86x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 720 M 720 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 948
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,74 $
Average target price 22,50 $
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin Aigner Dolan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick OConnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, EVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.6.83%720
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.48.21%32 976
FOX CORPORATION7.08%16 745
RTL GROUP S.A.13.59%7 305
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-8.33%5 900
TEGNA INC.-27.37%3 440