AMC Networks Scraps Cash Tender Offers After Failing to Secure Financing

By Will Feuer

AMC Networks Inc. said it is scrapping its previously announced cash tender offers to buy up to $800 million worth of debt after it failed to secure financing.

The company said the tender offers were contingent upon AMC Networks obtaining a new senior secured term loan credit facility on conditions that were satisfactory to the company. The company planned to use that financing, along with cash on hand, to fund the purchase of debt.

AMC Networks said market conditions weren't suitable.

The company last month announced its cash tender offers to purchase some outstanding notes due next year and in 2025.

