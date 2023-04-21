Advanced search
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-20 pm EDT
18.20 USD   -1.78%
09:01aAMC Networks Updates First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call Date
GL
04/17Amc : To launch ad-supported version of its amc+ streaming service by october, selling in 2023/24 upfront
PU
04/17Amc : Unveils audience+, a powerful new insights and data targeting platform that allows advertising partners to identify and reach coveted viewers across all ad-supported distribution platforms
PU
AMC Networks Updates First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call Date

04/21/2023 | 09:01am EDT
NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) has updated the date of its conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 results to take place Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time instead of the previously announced date of Friday, May 5, 2023.

AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opening.

The conference call will be webcast live via the company’s website at investors.amcnetworks.com.

To access the conference call via telephone, please pre-register for the call to obtain the dial-in number and a passcode.
Pre-registration instructions can be found at investors.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Events and Presentations.”

Internet replays will be available at investors.amcnetworks.com approximately two hours after the call ends.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Contacts

Investor Relations Corporate Communications
Nicholas Seibert (646) 740-5749 Georgia Juvelis (917) 542-6390
nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com


Consensus
