Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
19.84 USD   -0.60%
05:29pAMC Networks expects to incur up to $475 mln in restructuring charge
RE
04:33pAmc Networks Inc. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/30DoorDash latest to cut jobs amid ballooning costs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC Networks expects to incur up to $475 mln in restructuring charge

12/01/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 1 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc Thursday estimated it would incur $350 to $475 million in pre-tax charges related to its restructuring plan announced on Nov. 28, according to a regulatory filing.

The media company behind such hits as "The Walking Dead" and "Interview with the Vampire" adapted from the Anne Rice novel, said it would cut about 20% of its U.S. workforce as it adjusts to a decline in cable subscribers and a cooling economy.

Its chief executive, Christina Spade, stepped down this week after just three months on the job.

AMC Networks, with its namesake network, Sundance TV and BBC America, benefited from the growth in cable TV. Its dark dramas, including “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” attracted viewers and critical acclaim.

It has struggled in a world dominated by much larger streaming players, such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com.

MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman wrote that, like other media companies, AMC has seen its lucrative television business decline even as it pivots to the more capital-intensive, less lucrative world of streaming.

“Unfortunately, there is no U-turn for any company here to move back into the old world,” Fishman wrote earlier this month.

Cord cutting and a gloomy advertising market have weighed on the company's business, with shares down 42% year to date. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; editing by Diane Craft, Stephen Coates and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.08% 95.5 Delayed Quote.-42.09%
AMC NETWORKS INC. -0.60% 19.84 Delayed Quote.-42.04%
NETFLIX, INC. 3.74% 316.95 Delayed Quote.-49.28%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.14% 17.785 End-of-day quote.22.32%
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
05:29pAMC Networks expects to incur up to $475 mln in restructuring charge
RE
04:33pAmc Networks Inc. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Financial Statement..
AQ
11/30DoorDash latest to cut jobs amid ballooning costs
RE
11/30Warner Bros. Discovery to Cut Costs by Laying Off Employees, Paid Contributors at CNN
MT
11/30MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 30, 2..
MS
11/29Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Lower; China PMI Contract..
DJ
11/29News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/29Communications Services Down as AMC Networks Highlights TV Struggles -- Communications ..
DJ
11/29AMC Networks to Cut 20% of US Staff as CEO Christina Spade Exits
MT
11/29BigCommerce, Chevron rise; Chemours, AMC Networks fall
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC NETWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 058 M - -
Net income 2022 309 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 858 M 858 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 883
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 19,96 $
Average target price 20,13 $
Spread / Average Target 0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christina Spade Chief Executive Officer
Patrick OConnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, EVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.-42.04%858
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-51.57%27 684
FOX CORPORATION-12.06%17 147
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.24.26%7 148
RTL GROUP S.A.-15.14%6 313
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-43.42%5 017