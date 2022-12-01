AMC Networks expects to incur up to $475 mln in restructuring charge

Dec 1 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc Thursday
estimated it would incur $350 to $475 million in pre-tax charges
related to its restructuring plan announced on Nov. 28,
according to a regulatory filing.
The media company behind such hits as "The Walking Dead" and
"Interview with the Vampire" adapted from the Anne Rice novel,
said it would cut about 20% of its U.S. workforce as it adjusts
to a decline in cable subscribers and a cooling economy.
Its chief executive, Christina Spade, stepped down this week
after just three months on the job.
AMC Networks, with its namesake network, Sundance TV and BBC
America, benefited from the growth in cable TV. Its dark dramas,
including “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” attracted viewers and
critical acclaim.
It has struggled in a world dominated by much larger
streaming players, such as Netflix Inc and
Amazon.com.
MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman wrote that, like
other media companies, AMC has seen its lucrative television
business decline even as it pivots to the more
capital-intensive, less lucrative world of streaming.
“Unfortunately, there is no U-turn for any company here
to move back into the old world,” Fishman wrote earlier this
month.
Cord cutting and a gloomy advertising market have weighed on
the company's business, with shares down 42% year to date.
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; editing by Diane
Craft, Stephen Coates and David Gregorio)