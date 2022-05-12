Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/12 04:00:00 pm EDT
33.94 USD   +6.63%
04:32pAMC Networks to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit
GL
04:30pAMC Networks to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit
AQ
05/06Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target for AMC Networks to $35 From $44, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC Networks to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

05/12/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced that Matt Blank, Interim Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors”. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the newest addition to its targeted streaming portfolio, the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production, and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog, and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Contacts

Investor Relations Corporate Communications
Nicholas Seibert (646) 740-5749 Georgia Juvelis (917) 542-6390
nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com


All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
04:32pAMC Networks to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit
GL
04:30pAMC Networks to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit
AQ
05/06Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target for AMC Networks to $35 From $44, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
05/06UBS Adjusts AMC Networks Price Target to $29 From $40, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
05/05Moffett Nathanson Raises Price Target for AMC Networks to $34 From $32, Maintains Neutr..
MT
05/05AMC NETWORKS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/05AMC to Seek M&A
CI
05/05TRANSCRIPT : AMC Networks Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05AMC Networks Reports Lower Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Climbs
MT
05/05AMC NETWORKS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC NETWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 161 M - -
Net income 2022 324 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 366 M 1 366 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 883
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 31,83 $
Average target price 38,60 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Blank Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Operating & Financial Officer
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, EVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.-7.58%1 366
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.0.00%40 334
FOX CORPORATION-10.00%17 840
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK12.28%10 658
RTL GROUP S.A.-12.74%6 637
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.7.18%6 538