AMC Networks to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Virtual Summit

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced that Josh Sapan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate virtually in the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Virtual Summit on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Mr. Sapan’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors”. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

