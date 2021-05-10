Log in
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
AMC Networks to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Virtual Summit

05/10/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced that Josh Sapan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate virtually in the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Virtual Summit on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Mr. Sapan’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors”. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks Inc.
AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Contacts

Investor RelationsCorporate Communications
Nicholas Seibert (646) 740-5749Georgia Juvelis (917) 542-6390
nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.comgeorgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 892 M - -
Net income 2021 289 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 993 M 1 993 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 36,3%
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 50,68 $
Last Close Price 47,22 $
Spread / Highest target 90,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.32.01%1 993
DISCOVERY, INC.24.83%23 145
FOX CORPORATION31.59%21 942
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.35.09%6 305
TEGNA INC.43.01%4 437
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED26.29%3 919