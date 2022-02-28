Log in
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
AMC Networks to Participate in Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

02/28/2022
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced that Christina Spade, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The session is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 7, 2022.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors”. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the session.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the newest addition to its targeted streaming portfolio, the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Contacts

Investor Relations Corporate Communications
Nicholas Seibert (646) 740-5749 Georgia Juvelis (917) 542-6390
nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 151 M - -
Net income 2022 316 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 731 M 1 731 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 883
Free-Float 35,1%
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Blank Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Financial & Operating Officer
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, EVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.18.64%1 731
FOX CORPORATION13.20%22 638
DISCOVERY, INC.19.97%18 624
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-9.21%8 706
RTL GROUP S.A.7.57%8 673
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.18.25%7 301