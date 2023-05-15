Advanced search
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
14.00 USD   -2.03%
09:02aAMC Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
09:01aAMC Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/12Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on AMC Networks to $20 From $23, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
AMC Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/15/2023 | 09:02am EDT
NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will participate in the following investor conferences.

SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference
May 17, 2023
Patrick O’Connell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in meetings with investors.

TD Cowen’s 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
June 1, 2023 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time
Patrick O’Connell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors.” A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

Gabelli Funds 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium
June 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Patrick O’Connell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors.” A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Contacts

Investor Relations Corporate Communications
Nicholas Seibert (646) 740-5749 Georgia Juvelis (917) 542-6390
nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 900 M - -
Net income 2023 265 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 050 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,32x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 609 M 609 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 948
Free-Float 35,5%
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,00 $
Average target price 19,88 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin Aigner Dolan Chief Executive Officer
Patrick OConnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, EVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.-10.66%609
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.31.96%30 476
FOX CORPORATION1.15%14 925
RTL GROUP S.A.-3.70%6 383
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-8.71%5 746
TEGNA INC.-24.45%3 579
