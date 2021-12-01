Log in
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
AMC Networks to Participate in the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

12/01/2021 | 04:31pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced that Matt Blank, Interim Chief Executive Officer, will participate virtually in the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021. Mr. Blank’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors.” A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks Inc.

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Contacts

Investor Relations Corporate Communications
Nicholas Seibert (646) 740-5749 Georgia Juvelis (917) 542-6390
nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
