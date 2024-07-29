Today, AMC Networks' Anne Rice Immortal Universe invaded Comic-Con International's Ballroom 20 with entertaining panels for Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, moderated by TV Guide's Damian Holbrook.

For Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, panelists included Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, Showrunner and Executive Producer Rolin Jones, Production Designer Mara LePere-Schloop, Composer Daniel Hart and cast members Sam Reid, Assad Zaman and Delainey Hayles, who discussed the series' explosive second season and teased the recently announced third season. Attendees were given an exclusive first look at season three, along with a blooper reel revealing a peek behind the scenes filming season two:

Watch/share the official season three teaser: HERE

Watch/share the season two blooper reel: HERE

Immediately following, the Mayfair Witches cast and creatives, including Johnson, Showrunner Esta Spalding and cast members Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Ben Feldman and Alyssa Jirrels discussed the highly anticipated second season, returning early next year, and revealed the first season two teaser, casting news and first look images.

Watch/share the season two teaser: HERE

Download/share first look photos and new cast headshots: HERE

Mayfair Witches season two casting announcements include:

Callan McAuliffe (The Duel), in the role of "Abel Mayfair"

(The Duel), in the role of "Abel Mayfair" Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Identity), in the role of "Annamieke"

(Run Lola Run, The Bourne Identity), in the role of "Annamieke" Ian Pirie (Halo, The English), in the role of "Ian Mayfair"

Over two seasons, Interview with the Vampire has attracted a loyal base of passionate fans and widespread critical acclaim, with the rare distinction of receiving 98-point scores for both its first and second seasons on Rotten Tomatoes. In season two, in the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia, and it is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman).

Based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches, season two of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become - human or monster? - and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

