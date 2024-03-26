Download Key Visual Here

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 26, 2024 - AMC Networks' HIDIVE revealed today that Season 2 of【OSHI NO KO】 , the global smash hit series of 2023, will simulcast exclusively on the anime streaming service in the U.S. and Canada as well as its overseas markets including the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Based on the award-winning seinen manga written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, 【OSHI NO KO】 generated tremendous fan interest following its premiere and quickly became the #1 series launch in HIDIVE's history. The series garnered universal critical acclaim for its inaugural season and received numerous awards, including most recently Anime of the Year at last month's Tokyo Anime Awards Festival. 【OSHI NO KO】Season 2 will premiere this July as part of HIDIVE's Summer 2024 simulcast season.

"We're thrilled to announce that【OSHI NO KO】will be back on HIDIVE for its exciting second season," said John Ledford, President of HIDIVE. "Last year,【OSHI NO KO】 generated not only overwhelming fan response but also countless accolades as well for its first season. Without any doubt, Season 2 will not disappoint. And fans will not want to miss a minute of it this summer - exclusively on HIDIVE!"

When pregnant young starlet Ai Hoshino appears at Dr. Gorou Amemiya's clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver her child so Ai can make a scandal-free return to the stage. But on the eve of her delivery, Gorou is slain at the hands of Ai's deluded stalker - and is subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The glitz and glamor of showbiz hide the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. Can he help his new mother rise to the top of the charts?

【OSHI NO KO】launched in April 2020 and is published by Shueisha in its seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Jump. The series currently encompasses 13 volumes with more than 15 million copies in print. The English language edition is published by Yen Press.

【OSHI NO KO】is directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Ciao Nekotomi along with writing by Jin Tanaka, character design by Kanna Hirayama and animation by production studio Doga Kobo.

