  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  AMC Networks Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC : Offering Addressable Ad Slots Across Every Hour of Original Programming on AMC and WE tv in 2022

02/17/2022 | 12:48pm EST
Amazon is the First Client to Leverage this Technological Leadership Position, Purchasing Addressable Spots in a Number of Shows Including Final Seasons of Iconic Series "The Walking Dead," and "Better Call Saul"

Three Ad Slots in Each Hour of Original Programming will be Fully Addressable In 2022

NEW YORK, NY - February 17, 2022 - Building on its leadership position in national addressable advertising, AMC Networks today announced that it was offering addressable ad slots in every hour of its original programming on AMC and WE tv in 2022. Amazon is the first client to leverage this capability, with a year-long relationship across multiple shows.

Offered in partnership with Canoe Ventures, the spots will run on Comcast, Charter and Cox cable systems, reaching more than 35 million homes in the U.S, with further expansion through the Go Addressable initiative. Three ad slots in every hour of original programming over the course of the year will be fully addressable, boosting the relevance of television advertising. Amazon is teaming up with AMC to ensure households see the creative execution most relevant to them. In addition, AMC will be using the pioneering data company 605 to handle the attribution for the program to track and measure the results as the campaign progresses.

"2022 will be the biggest year of original programming in our company's history, and we are meeting that moment with the most valuable and relevant ads that have ever been possible on linear television, fully addressable spots reaching tens of millions of homes in every hour of original programming on AMC and WE tv," said Evan Adlman, senior vice president of advanced advertising and digital partnerships for AMC Networks. "This is the culmination of years of work and planning, building most recently on the first national addressable campaigns we ran in partnership with Canoe in late 2020 and earlier this year. We are thrilled to be able to offer advertisers this capability and enhanced relevance, starting with this year-long relationship with Amazon."

With three addressable ad slots per hour, advertisers can take advantage of this advanced capability for targeting and relevance in more than 35 million homes across the country viewing popular original series like the final seasons of "The Walking Dead," "Better Call Saul," and new original series including "61st Street," "Dark Winds," "Moonhaven," "Tales of the Walking Dead," "Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire," "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches," and returning originals like "Gangs of London," "Kevin Can F**K Himself" and "Fear the Walking Dead."

Offering the option of full addressability across all of its original programming is a continuation of the technological commitment AMC Networks has made to its advertising partners to offer the most advanced buying and placement tools across its linear, digital and social inventory. This includes forging new opportunities for addressable, programmatic buying, expansive access on AVOD and FAST platforms and other achievements that deliver real-world benefits that leverage the company's original programming for the benefit of advertisers.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the newest addition to its targeted streaming portfolio, the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

###

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 17:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 030 M - -
Net income 2021 237 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 608 M 1 608 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 35,0%
