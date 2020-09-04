Log in
AMC Networks Inc.    AMCX

AMC : RAFAEL GOMEZ JOINS AMC NETWORKS AS HEAD OF BUSINESS AFFAIRS FOR THE COMPANY'S ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

09/04/2020 | 10:25am EDT

NEW YORK, NY, September 3, 2020 - AMC Networks today announced that Rafael Gomez has joined the company as head of business affairs for the company's Entertainment Group, overseeing the development and execution of programming agreements across the entertainment brands AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV and IFC as well as AMC Studios. Gomez, who is based in Los Angeles, reports to Ed Carroll, chief operating officer of AMC Networks. Scott Stein, who joined the company in 2012 and has been a key business affairs executive with an expanding portfolio of responsibility over that time, is being elevated to a new role as executive business director of the expanding universe around 'The Walking Dead,' a key creative priority for the company, reporting to Gomez.

In his role as head of business affairs, Gomez oversees the team that negotiates original programming agreements for AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. It includes deals for writers, producers, director and actors, as well as deals with outside studios and streaming platforms.

'Rafael brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to this critical leadership role at AMC Networks,' said Carroll. 'His broad and deep experience in structuring and negotiating above-the-line, licensing, rights acquisitions and other production agreements is a tremendous asset as we increasingly focus on owning the content we deliver to viewers through an expanding array of platforms and services. We are happy he's here. We are also pleased to be recognizing Scott's notable contributions to the company and steady leadership over nearly a decade with this expanded ownership of the critical business affairs function around 'The Walking Dead' universe, which is expanding in meaningful ways for our company, our creative partners and millions of fans around the world.'

Gomez joined the company from NBC Universal, where he served as the senior vice president of business affairs for Peacock, NBCU's streaming service. Prior to that, he was the head of business affairs, original programming, at USA Network and SYFY, responsible for managing a team negotiating deals for both scripted and unscripted original programming. He began his career as the production lawyer on 'The Office' and 'House, M.D.' As a business affairs executive, he also managed multiple TV series, including 'Suits' and 'Royal Pains' at NBCU. Gomez is also an adjunct professor of law at Berkeley Law, where he teaches Entertainment Law for TV. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and Harvard Law School.

Prior to joining AMC, Stein headed business affairs and operations at Harpo Films, Inc., responsible for negotiating agreements related to the development, production, finance and exploitation of scripted television and theatrical motion picture programming. Previously, he served as a television attorney at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, where he represented the firm's writer/producer, actor, director and production company clients. Stein received his Bachelor of Business Administration at Emory University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Southern California Law Center.

About AMC Networks

Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films, and is a leader in targeted subscription video on demand services, with offerings including Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC (Urban Movie Channel) super serving distinct premium audiences. The Company's diverse line-up of popular, critically-acclaimed and award-winning series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on cable television for 10 consecutive years, as well as Brockmire, Love After Lockup, landmark natural history series from the BBC, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company's production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 14:24:02 UTC
