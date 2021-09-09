Log in
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC : RELEASES TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR FEAR THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7

09/09/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
AMC RELEASES NEW TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR FEAR THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7 PREMIERING OCTOBER 17 AND STREAMING EARLY ON AMC+ AISHA TYLER, WHO DIRECTED AN EPISODE IN SEASON 6, SET TO APPEAR IN SEASON 7

AMC released today the trailer and key art for Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, which returns Sunday, October 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC with all episodes available one week early on AMC+, beginning October 10. AMC also announced that actress and director Aisha Tyler, who directed an episode of Fear the Walking Dead in Season 6, is set to appear in Season 7.

View trailer HERE (embed code below)

Download key art HERE

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of 'The End' when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what 'The Beginning' will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves - even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

Embed code:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/1_Vq5iB2l1I' title='YouTube video player' frameborder='0″ allow='accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture' allowfullscreen>

Press Contacts:

Kathryn Brenner

Kathryn.Brenner@amcnetworks.com

Courtney Sylvia

Courtney.Sylvia@amcnetworks.com

Lauren Wynne

Lauren.Wynne@amcnetworks.com

Jami O'Leary

Jami.OLeary@amcnetworks.com

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 18:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AMC NETWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 962 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 866 M 1 866 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 44,20 $
Average target price 51,82 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.23.57%1 866
FOX CORPORATION23.49%20 001
DISCOVERY, INC.-10.34%17 581
RTL GROUP S.A.30.22%9 385
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.32.84%6 063
TEGNA INC.22.08%3 719