  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMC+ : RELEASES TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR FIREBITE

12/09/2021 | 05:52pm EST
AMC+ released today the trailer and key art for the original vampire fantasy series Firebite, premiering Thursday, December 16 on the premium streaming bundle with new episodes to follow every Thursday. The eight-episode series takes a new spin on the vampire genre, following two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins, Cleverman, Extraction) and Shanika (Indigenous Australian star Shantae Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert. The series also stars Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black) and Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game), amongst others.

View trailer HERE (embed below)

View key artHERE

Created, directed and written by Australia's most celebrated Indigenous auteur voice, Warwick Thornton (Samson and Delilah, Sweet Country) alongside Brendan Fletcher (Mad Bastards), with Tony Krawitz (The Tall Man, Dead Europe) joining as director, Firebite is an AMC Studios original production with See-Saw Films.

Trailer Embed:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/zIhVWPq6ruU" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 22:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AMC NETWORKS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 036 M - -
Net income 2021 238 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 690 M 1 690 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 38,84 $
Average target price 50,64 $
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Blank Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Operating & Financial Officer
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne Gill Kelly Secretary, SVP-Securities & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.11.80%1 690
FOX CORPORATION26.20%20 317
DISCOVERY, INC.-20.14%15 670
RTL GROUP S.A.16.46%8 052
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.41.96%6 337
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED59.64%4 545