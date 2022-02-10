AMC : RENEWS SIX ORIGINAL SERIES ACROSS ITS SUITE OF STREAMING SERVICES INCLUDING AMC+, ACORN TV AND SHUDDER

Eric McCormack Set to Lead Cast of Slasher's New Installment, Slasher: Ripper

New York, NY - February 10, 2022 - AMC Networks announced today from the Television Critics' Association (TCA) Press Tour, the renewal of six original series across its suite of premium streaming services, including shows from AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder. The AMC+ Original hit Irish crime drama Kin is getting a second season; Acorn TV Original series Bloodlands and My Life is Murder are both renewed for seasons 2 and 3, respectively, along with London Kills for seasons 3 and 4. Shudder has ordered new seasons for two acclaimed anthologies, including a fourth season for Greg Nicotero's Creepshow and a new installment in the Slasher franchise, titled Slasher: Ripper and starring Eric McCormack (Will & Grace). McCormack will play the role of Basil Garvey, a charismatic tycoon whose success is only rivaled by his ruthlessness, as he oversees a city on the cusp of a new century, and a social upheaval that will see its streets run red with blood.

Viewers were enthralled by the first season of AMC+'s gripping Irish gangland drama Kin which became one of AMC+'s biggest new series launches of 2021, driving both strong viewership and new subscriber sign-ups. A hit with both audiences and critics, scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil, Boardwalk Empire), Clare Dunne (Herself), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones, The Terror) charts the lives of the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin, Eamon Cunningham (Hinds). The new season, which begins production this summer, will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin, but killing Eamon Cunningham has created as many problems as it solved. They have incurred the wrath of an enemy even more dangerous than him. And where once there was "the unbreakable bonds of blood and family," now there is only suspicion, distrust and resentment. But the greatest threat to the family emerges from "within" - in the shape of ruthless, bullying, agent of chaos. Fortunately, from positions of great adversity the boldest plans are often forged. And so it is with the Kinsellas. Kin is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures. Peter McKenna (The Last Kingdom, Red Rock) serves as showrunner/executive producer, writer, and creator.

Fans of mysteries from Britain and beyond will be delighted by a trio of popular returning Acorn TV Original series, including gritty Irish crime thriller Bloodlands, starring James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Cold Feet); New Zealand mystery My Life is Murder, starring Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Spartacus); and fast-moving British police procedural London Kills, starring Hugo Speer (Shadow and Bone).

In the action-packed season 2 of Bloodlands, a top performer for Acorn TV, Nesbitt reprises his role as DCI Tom Brannick when the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as legendary assassin, Goliath, Tom and the accountant's widow, Olivia (Victoria Smurfit, Marcella, Once Upon a Time), must keep each other dangerously close. As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom's fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna, Peaky Blinders) DCS Jacki Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch, The Last Kingdom) and DC "Birdy" Bird (Chris Walley, The Young Offenders), as well as his daughter, Izzy (Lola Petticrew, Tuesday), until deceit and betrayal build into a shattering climax. Bloodlands' executive producers are award-winning showrunner Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty), Jimmy Mulville (Episodes) and Mark Redhead (The Secret, Bloody Sunday) for HTM Television and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.

The wildly popular and Acorn TV subscriber driver My Life is Murder returns with retired detective and sourdough superstar Alexa Crowe (Lawless) in 10 new episodes facing a raft of fascinating, powerful and surprising suspects - from eccentric billionaires and grieving florists to tango dancers and fiery fashionistas. The only thing they have in common is that none of them are expecting Alexa's unique brand of crime solving… but they'll quickly learn that you underestimate her at your own risk. Her small 'found family' of fierce supporters, friends and fellow investigators are back: partner-in-crime-solving, Madison (Ebony Vagulans), charismatic detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe), and café owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu, Game of Thrones) - and that's before her actual family members turn up to add their own drama and chaos. My Life is Murder is executive produced by Lucy Lawless, Claire Tonkin, Rachel Antony, Nicky Davies Williams, Pilar Perez and Don Klees.

Returning with its cutting-edge documentary style, London Kills dramatizes the experiences of an elite murder investigation squad in central London, led by Detective Inspector David Bradford (Speer) and the core cast including Sharon Small (Mistresses, Murderland) as Detective Sergeant Vivienne Cole, Bailey Patrick (People Just Do Nothing, Bodyguard, Casualty, EastEnders) as Detective Constable Rob Brady and Tori Allen-Martin (Unforgotten, Pure) as Trainee Detective Constable Billie Fitzgerald. In season 3, the elite murder investigation team deals with a series of killings - which turn out to be linked. It soon becomes clear that the killer has access to information from within the police service itself - are the detectives hunting one of their own? In season 4, Bradford has always been a maverick, but now his behavior is spinning out of control. Cole thinks she knows why David is falling to pieces, but the real reason is darker than she could ever imagine.

London Kills executive producers include Paul Marquess and Donna Wiffen for PGMTV, Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer for Acorn Media Enterprises.

Shudder's Slasher: Ripper, set to begin production this spring, takes the Slasher franchise back in time to the late 19th century - there's a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful. The only person standing in the way of this killer is the newly promoted detective, Kenneth Rijkers, whose ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim of The Widow. Developed and produced by Shaftesbury, Slasher: Ripper is executive produced by Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Thomas P. Vitale, Aaron Martin, Ian Carpenter and Adam Macdonald with producers Erin Berry and Paige Haight.

Shudder's record-breaking series Creepshow, executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), is based on George Romero's 1982 horror comedy classic and brings to life a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. Heralded as "an irresistibly macabre package," (Slant Magazine) and "an undeniable love letter to all generations of horror fans," (CBR), the series has, over three seasons, been one of the most watched programs on Shudder and begins production on its new installment this spring. Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman is co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.

