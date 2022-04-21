AMC : RLJE FILMS NABS NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO “MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE CITY”

LOS ANGELES (April 21, 2021) - RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired North American rights to the western film, MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE CITY. Written by Eric Belgau (Robert The Bruce), the film was directed by Richard Gray (Robert The Bruce). Starring Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary, The Usual Suspects), Thomas Jane (The Expanse, The Predator), Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two, Shadowhunters), Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, Mr. Holland's Opus), Nat Wolff (The Fault In Our Stars, The Stand), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, Good Girls Revolt), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Dexter), Emma Kenney (The Conners, Shameless) and Zach McGowan (Shameless, Black Sails). RLJE Films will release MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE CITY in theaters and on demand on June 24.

"We're thrilled to be releasing MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE CITY," said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films. "The film offers a unique twist on the classic western and we look forward to working with the filmmakers and talented cast."

Filmed on location on a site that was known as Yellowstone City in the 1860s, MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE CITY is the first production to be shot on the new western backlot in Montana.

"I've dreamed about the wild west since I was a kid, so to make this film with such a talented cast at our own western backlot in Montana is beyond my wildest dreams," said Director/Producer Richard Gray. "It's the first film ever shot at the Yellowstone Film Ranch. It's a really special story - a thrilling western. I can't wait to share it with everyone."

In MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE CITY, a former slave who arrives in Yellowstone City, Montana, a desolate former boomtown now on the decline, looks for a place to call home. On that same day, a local prospector discovers gold - and is murdered.

The film was produced by Gray, Robert Menzies (The Blackcoat's Daughter), Kelly Frazier (From Black), and Lisa Wolofsky (Fatman) and executive produced by Thomas Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn of Renegade Entertainment, Carter Boehm, Julie Stagner, Will Lowery and Alexis d'Amecourt.

Ward and Betsy Rodgers of RLJE Films negotiated the deal with James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri of AMP International on behalf of the filmmakers.

RLJE Films' recent and upcoming features include writer/director Riley Stearns' latest film, DUAL, starring Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul; David Oyelowo's directorial debut The Water Man; the intense No Man of God starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby from director Amber Sealey; and the apocalyptic holiday dramedy from writer/director Camille Griffin, Silent Night, starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and Roman Griffin Davis.

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history.