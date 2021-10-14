Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMC : SHUDDER RELEASES TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR HORROR NOIRE

10/14/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shudder released today the trailer and key art for the new anthology film Horror Noire, a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, premiering Thursday, October 28 on Shudder as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle. Horror Noire will air on AMC at a later date.

View trailer here (embed below)
Download key art here

Showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters, Horror Noire features six stories presented together as a two-hour film starring Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus), Luke James (The Chi, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Erica Ash (Survivor's Remorse, A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral, You're the Worst), Sean Patrick Thomas (Macbeth, The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (American Gods, Fargo), Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin, Timeless), Tony Todd (Candyman, Night of the Living Dead), and Rachel True (The Craft, Half & Half), among others.

The new and adapted stories are written by husband-and-wife writing duo Tananarive Due (My Soul to Keep, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror) and Steven Barnes (Lion's Blood), Ezra Claytan Daniels (BTTM FDRS), Victor LaValle (The Ballad of Black Tom, The Changeling,) Shernold Edwards (All Rise, Anne with an E); and, Al Letson (Reveals).

The six stories featured in the anthology are: "Daddy," "Bride Before You," "Brand of Evil," "The Lake," "Sundown" and "Fugue State."

Horror Noire is produced by Swirl Films, and Executive Producers include ID8 Multimedia's Shelby Stone and Derek Dudley, in addition to Eric Tomosunas, founder of Swirl Films and Ron Robinson. Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, author of the groundbreaking book Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present, is consulting on the anthology, as well as Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror documentary producers Ashlee Blackwell, Phil Nobile Jr. and Kelly Ryan.

Embed:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/eLc626VoUMY" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 21:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
05:22pAMC : Shudder releases trailer and key art for horror noire
PU
10/13AMC : V/H/S/94 A BLOCKBUSTER HIT FOR SHUDDER — SERVICE'S BIGGEST MOVIE PREMIERE EVER
PU
10/12AMC : Shudder releases trailer for season four of the boulet brothers' dragula
PU
10/12AMC : GREENLIGHTS “TALES OF THE WALKING DEAD” TO PREMIERE ON AMC+ AND AMC NEXT..
PU
10/08AMC : The walking dead announces return date for second run of new episodes on february 20
PU
10/07AMC+ : Unveils gripping ragdoll trailer and key art
PU
10/05AMC : IFC FILMS AND FILMNATION ENTERTAINMENT WIN BIDDING WAR FOR U.S. RIGHTS TO ‘HAP..
PU
09/30AMC : Shudder announces new original film raging grace
PU
09/29AMC : Shudder acquires unearthly horror comedy the seed ahead of beyond fest world premier..
PU
09/28AMC : COO Ed Carroll to Step Down
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC NETWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 964 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 949 M 1 949 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 46,16 $
Average target price 51,20 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Blank Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.29.05%1 949
FOX CORPORATION45.43%23 436
DISCOVERY, INC.-15.25%16 676
RTL GROUP S.A.22.50%8 647
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.35.96%6 205
TEGNA INC.41.36%4 373