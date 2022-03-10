Log in
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
AMC : SHUDDER TAKES SXSW MIDNIGHTER DEADSTREAM AHEAD OF FILM'S ANTICIPATED WORLD PREMIERE

03/10/2022 | 05:56pm EST
NEW YORK - March 10, 2022 - Shudder has acquired rights to the SXSW Midnighter DEADSTREAM ahead of its anticipated world premiere at the Festival. The premium streamer for horror, thriller and the supernatural will be the exclusive streaming home to the directorial debut from husband and wife team Vanessa and Joseph Winter in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder: "DEADSTREAM is wickedly crowd pleasing, the rare horror comedy as frightening as it is funny. We're thrilled to welcome Joseph and Vanessa Winter's creative, creepy and relentless gem to Shudder."

Said the Winters: "DEADSTREAM was a true collaboration from our small and dedicated crew, who took big swings with limited resources. We're huge fans of Shudder's wildly unique and exciting content and we couldn't be happier to be partnering with them for the release of our film."

DEADSTREAM follows a disgraced and demonetized internet personality (Joseph Winter) who tries to win back his fans by live-streaming himself spending one night alone in an abandoned haunted house. When he accidentally unleashes a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life (and social relevance) as he faces off with the sinister spirit of the house and her own powerful following.

The film is produced by the Winters, Jared Cook and Melanie Stone, who also stars in the film. The deal was negotiated by Mike Chapman of Blue Finch on behalf of the filmmakers and Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder.

About Shudder

AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:55:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
