AMC : STUDIOS OPENS WRITERS' ROOM FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NEW GENRE-DEFYING PROJECT “DEMASCUS”

New York, NY - August 17, 2021 - AMC Studios announced today that it has opened a writers' room for development of potential new series 'Demascus.' The half-hour series is executive produced by Mark Johnson's Gran Via Productions ('Better Call Saul,' 'Breaking Bad') and created by accomplished writer and playwright, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm ('Boomerang'). The project is being developed as part of AMC's 'scripts-to-series' model, which opens writers' rooms to develop prospective series that, in success, move straight-to-series.

An irreverent, comedic sci-fi series, 'Demascus' follows Demascus, a 33-year-old Black man on a mission of self-discovery and the burgeoning field of digital psychiatry that may be the key to defining his truest self. The series is a comedic genre-fluid coming-of-age story with a reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives, while also attempting to answer Demascus' personal question: 'Who am I?'

'The universal question of 'who am I?' is taken to the next level in this exciting and innovative project from Tearrance Chisholm and Gran Via Productions,' said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. 'We're thrilled to give Tearrance the opportunity to explore this visionary project and further develop Demascus' heartfelt story in the writers' room, and obviously our long history of successful collaborations with Mark Johnson add another layer of excitement and anticipation to this development.'

