    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
AMC : STUDIOS OPENS WRITERS' ROOM FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NEW GENRE-DEFYING PROJECT “DEMASCUS”

08/17/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
New York, NY - August 17, 2021 - AMC Studios announced today that it has opened a writers' room for development of potential new series 'Demascus.' The half-hour series is executive produced by Mark Johnson's Gran Via Productions ('Better Call Saul,' 'Breaking Bad') and created by accomplished writer and playwright, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm ('Boomerang'). The project is being developed as part of AMC's 'scripts-to-series' model, which opens writers' rooms to develop prospective series that, in success, move straight-to-series.

An irreverent, comedic sci-fi series, 'Demascus' follows Demascus, a 33-year-old Black man on a mission of self-discovery and the burgeoning field of digital psychiatry that may be the key to defining his truest self. The series is a comedic genre-fluid coming-of-age story with a reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives, while also attempting to answer Demascus' personal question: 'Who am I?'

'The universal question of 'who am I?' is taken to the next level in this exciting and innovative project from Tearrance Chisholm and Gran Via Productions,' said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. 'We're thrilled to give Tearrance the opportunity to explore this visionary project and further develop Demascus' heartfelt story in the writers' room, and obviously our long history of successful collaborations with Mark Johnson add another layer of excitement and anticipation to this development.'

About AMC Studios

AMC Studios is the in-house studio, production and distribution operation for AMC Networks Inc. AMC Studios' first series, The Walking Dead, is the highest-rated series in cable history. Since then, AMC Studios has produced several critically acclaimed, award-winning and culturally distinctive originals for AMC including scripted series Fear the Walking Dead, The Terror anthology, Lodge 49, NOS4A2, Dispatches From Elsewhere, Soulmates, and the upcoming 61st Street and Kevin Can F**k Himself, as well as unscripted series: Ride with Norman Reedus, James Cameron's Story Of Science Fiction, Eli Roth's History of Horror and Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America. The Studio has also produced for SundanceTV the Peabody Award-winning Rectify, original series Hap and Leonard, as well as the unscripted true crime franchise including Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders and The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park.

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 17:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
