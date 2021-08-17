AMC : STUDIOS OPENS WRITERS' ROOM FOR POTENTIAL NEW SERIES “INVITATION TO A BONFIRE”

New York, NY - August 17, 2021 - AMC Studios announced today that it has opened a writers' room for a potential new series 'Invitation to a Bonfire.' From creator and executive producer Rachel Caris Love ('Physical,' 'Circe,' 'Moonfall,' 'Blindspot'), the hour-long series is based on the novel of the same name by Adrienne Celt and inspired by the famed Nabokov marriage. The project is being developed as part of AMC's 'scripts-to-series' model, which opens writers' rooms to develop prospective series that, in success, move straight-to-series.

'Invitation to a Bonfire' is a taut psychological thriller set at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey during the 1930s. The series follows Zoya, a naïve Russian groundskeeper, who becomes obsessed with the school's newest faculty member, an enigmatic novelist, and is drawn into a lethal love triangle with him and his bewitching wife.

'Based on an exquisitely crafted novel, we're excited to put this gripping story of love, loss, and identity into a writers' room,' said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. 'With a brilliant visionary like Rachel driving this effort, we look forward to exploring these complicated, captivating characters and seeing how a potential series takes shape.

