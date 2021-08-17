AMC : STUDIOS TO OPEN WRITERS' ROOM TO EXPLORE POTENTIAL SERIES BASED ON ANNE RICE'S “LIVES OF THE MAYFAIR WITCHES” FOR AMC+ AND AMC

Esta Spaulding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) is on as Writer, EP and Showrunner, Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific, John Adams) is Writer and EP

New York, NY, August 17, 2021 - AMC Studios today announced it will open a writers' room to explore a potential new series based on Anne Rice's 'Lives of the Mayfair Witches' for AMC+ and AMC. This would be the second series in an expanding Anne Rice universe, following the recent greenlight of 'Interview with the Vampire,' which is slated for a 2022 premiere.

Esta Spaulding ('Masters of Sex,' 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida') and Michelle Ashford ('Masters of Sex,' 'The Pacific,' 'John Adams') are both on as writers and executive producers of the series, Spaulding, who has an overall deal with AMC Studios, would serve as showrunner if the series was greenlit. The series will focus on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

In a major acquisition last year, AMC Networks acquired the rights to Rice's iconic works, encompassing 18 titles including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series, which have delighted fans around the world. Acclaimed and award-winning film and television producer Mark Johnson ('Breaking Bad,' 'Better Call Saul,' 'Halt and Catch Fire,' 'Rectify'), who also has an overall agreement with AMC Studios, is taking the lead on developing the full Anne Rice collection into a streaming and television universe.

'We have an enormous amount of ambition for these iconic works, which have captivated and entertained millions of fans around the world, so it is gratifying to be moving so quickly from the 'Interview' greenlight to exploring a second series with such talented and accomplished writers and creators as Esta and Michelle,' said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. 'We take our responsibility to deliver compelling television to both existing and new fans of this material incredibly seriously, as we move deliberately to develop these titles into a new franchise and universe for AMC+ and AMC.'

The Anne Rice catalog AMC acquired last year includes The Vampire Chronicles Series: 'Interview with the Vampire,' 'The Vampire Lestat,' 'The Queen of the Damned,' 'The Tale of the Body Thief,' 'Memnoch The Devil,' 'The Vampire Armand,' 'Pandora,' 'Vittorio the Vampire,' 'Blood and Gold,' 'Prince Lestat,' 'Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis,' and 'Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat;' The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches Series: 'The Witching Hour,' 'Lasher,' 'Taltos;' and The Vampire Chronicles/The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches- Crossover Novels: 'Merrick,' 'Blackwood Farm' and 'Blood Canticle.'

AMC Networks holds the comprehensive rights for this world renowned and globally coveted intellectual property to develop for its own television networks and streaming services under the AMC Studios umbrella, as well as external partner licensing, with Anne Rice and son Christopher Rice serving as executive producers on all series and films. Together, The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair series have sold more than 150 million copies worldwide.

