AMC : SUMMER STREAMING HEATS UP WITH NEW AMC+ ORIGINAL SERIES MOONHAVEN AND THE FINAL EPISODES OF BETTER CALL SAUL

AMC+ Exclusive Film Premieres Continue Every Friday

with Home-Invasion Thriller Barbarians, Hollywood Whodunnit Last Looks, Romantic Dramedy Paris, 13th District, Timely Award-Winning Abortion Drama Happening and Shudder Original The Reef: Stalked

New Series, Films, Specials and More Now Streaming on AMC Networks' Suite of Targeted Streaming Services This July

New York, NY - June 16, 2022 - AMC Networks' targeted streaming services are sizzling with a number of highly anticipated series including the July 7 debut of AMC+ Original Moonhaven, starring Joe Manganiello and Dominic Monaghan, as well as the final six episodes of the celebrated series Better Call Saul kicking off on July 11.

This month also features exclusive new film premieres rolling out every week in June with the AMC+ Friday Night Films lineup, including the home invasion thrillerBarbarians (July 1), Hollywood whodunnitLast Looks (July 8), the romantic dramedy Paris, 13th District (July 15), timely award-winning drama Happening (July 22) and Shudder Original The Reef: Stalked (July 29).

The company's targeted streamers also set to bring viewers an extensive catalogue of compelling dramas, fan-favorite franchises, highly anticipated films and timely collections on AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, IFC Films Unlimited, Shudder and Sundance Now all month long.

Highlights from across the suite of services include (in alphabetical and chronological order):

On ACORN TV:

The Brokenwood Mysteries (Acorn TV Exclusive)

Season 8 Premieres Thursday, July 1; Subsequent Episodes Premiere on Mondays

In this long-running New Zealand procedural, DSS Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea, Go Girls) and DC Kristin Simms (Fern Sutherland, The Almighty Johnsons) return to uncover more macabre goings on in the seemingly quiet, little, fictitious country town of Brokenwood- population 4,900 and steadily declining, depending on the murder rate that week. Beneath the town's peaceful veneer are buried secrets and treacherous lies as the duo, along with the police team, investigate dangerous rivalries and lethal grudges that erupt into gruesome crimes. With six feature-length, standalone mysteries, season 8 will see a murder at a music festival where the victim was seemingly literally killed by sound, the violent death of a cowgirl possibly motivated by a 160-year-old family feud, and an athlete found dead in a fountain.

The Sommerdahl Murders (Acorn TV Exclusive)

Season 3 Binge Premieres Monday, July 4

Summer never ends in this blue-sky Scandi mystery crime series, and neither does the main characters' love triangle. Police investigator Dan Sommerdahl (Peter Mygind) has devoted his life to protecting his beloved town, which has unfortunately cost him his marriage. Can he learn to accept that his ex-wife, criminal technician Marianne (Laura Drasbæk), is in a relationship with Flemming (André Babikian), who besides being his police-partner, is also his best friend?

The Other One (Acorn TV Original)

Season 2 Binge Premieres Monday, July 18

Catherine "Cathy" Walcott (Ellie White, The Windsors) and Catherine "Cat" Walcott (Lauren Socha, Misfits) discovered the other one existed after their Dad died at his surprise birthday party. Finally coming to terms with the fact they are sisters, this second season kicks off with them reeling from the news they also have a secret brother, Callum (Christopher Jeffers, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)-who Cathy had just made out with. As Cathy struggles with the ethics of fancying a sibling, Cat is determined to welcome Callum to the family, while Callum isn't sure what family means any more. Cat's mother, Marilyn (Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley), is furious to learn she wasn't Colin's only mistress and sets about tracking down his other secret lover Angela (Michele Austin, This Is Going To Hurt), starting a chain of events that nobody expects. Also starring Rebecca Front (Inspector Lewis) as Cathy's mother, Tess.

On ALLBLK:

For the Love of Jason (ALLBLK Original Series)

Season 2 Finale Premieres Thursday, July 7th

The sophomore season of For The Love of Jason, from creator and lead cast member Trell Woodberry, finds the cast forced to face the consequences of their actions of last season, or in some cases inactions. In the finale, The whole squad links up for Erick and Lisa's housewarming that turns into the dinner party from hell. Jason is caught between his past and present loves as Bella and Carmen meet for the first time. Erick and Lisa confront their marital issues in front of their guests. Bryan fights to keep his composure when he meets Lacy's boyfriend, while she and Alicia nearly come to blows. Jason crumbles as he finally faces his feelings from a shocking loss. CAST: Trell Woodberry,Kareem Grimes (All American), B.J. Britt (Being Mary Jane), Laila Odom (Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa, The Bobby DeBarge Story), Christol Lartey (Into The Woods, Unnatural Selection), Jessica Quintero, (Telltale, Save Me from Love), Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister), Brely Evans (Ambitions, Being Mary Jane).

Terror Lake Drive (ALLBLK Original Series)

Season 2, Episode 3 Premieres Thursday July 7

Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female takes place two years after the chain of events that traumatized the tenants of the Freeman Lake Apartments in season one…bringing a new and unsuspecting tenant to the mystifying lakeside apartment complex. In episode 3, a string of abductions launches a new investigation and puts the city's mayor in the hot seat. Deja clashes with Shana and begins to notice some peculiar behavior. Theories arise about a possible suspect with the recent disappearance. CAST: Yolonda Ross (The Chi), Pascale Armand (Eclipsed), Charles Malik Whitfield (Chicago Med), Keith Arthur Bolden (Black Lightning, Cobra Kai), Denise Boutte (Meet the Browns) and Kendrick Cross (Ambitions). With Cynthia Bailey (Real Housewives of ATL) and Reginae Carter (Social Society, Pride & Prejudice ATL) in supporting roles.

The Fallen (ALLBLK Feature Film)

Streaming July 2022

As a follow up to Blessed and Cursed (2010), faith-based feature film, Deitrick Haddon's The Fallen, picks up with Praise and worship leader Dwight Hawkins is finally on the verge of putting his long-deferred dreams back on track. Dwight is signed with TMG Records and feels he's living a whole new life. He has everything he's ever wanted but it all starts to slip between his fingers. Hitting rock bottom, he is at the point of giving it all up until an intervention and the visitation of the Holy Spirit shows he still has a purpose. Committed to do the Lord's work he rises back on top. No matter how far you might have fallen, you'll never fall beyond God's reach. CAST: Deitrick Haddon (Sins of the Father, Preachers of LA), Grammy-nominated singerMAJOR, singer Q Parker (112), comedianJonathan Slocumb(Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns), gospel artist B Slade, actor Jo él Quinn (Sparkle), and actor Brittany Lucio(Everything but a Man, A House Divided).

On AMC+:

Moonhaven (AMC+ Original)

Two-Episode Premiere Thursday, July 7; New Episodes Premiere Weekly

This sci-fi thriller set 100 years into the future follows Bella Sway (Emma McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven's miracles and teams with a local detective, Paul Serno (Dominic Monaghan, Lost), to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth's last hope before they are destroyed themselves. Tomm Schultz (Joe Manganiello, True Blood), an ex-military with a philosophical bent, is the right hand of the lead Earth diplomat to the moon, who finds his ambitions changed when he's injected with a mind-altering moon drug.

Dark Winds

New Episodes Released One Week Ahead of AMC; Season Finale July 10

Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon, The Son, Westworld, Fargo) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon, The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico). Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other, and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

Better Call Saul

Part 2 of Season 6 Premieres Monday, July 11

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

This is Going to Hurt (AMC+ Original)

New Episodes Premiere Thursdays; Season Finale July 14

A provocative and heartfelt new comedy-drama starring Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal, No Time to Die), based on Adam Kay's award-winning international memoir of the same name. This Is Going To Hurt pulls no punches in its depiction of the laugh-out-loud highs and gut-wrenching lows of life on a gynecology and obstetrics ward. The series follows Adam (Whishaw), a doctor who is finding his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy; junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities. Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life-and-death decisions, and all-the-while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.

On IFC FILMS UNLIMITED:

A Call to Spy

Film Premieres Wednesday, July 6

At the dawn of WWII, a desperate Churchill orders his new spy agency to train women for covert ops. Together, they help to undermine the Nazi regime and turn the tide of the war.

Shithouse

Film Premieres Wednesday, July 6

A homesick college freshman forces himself out into the frat scene, forging a rare connection with his RA Maggie. Winner of the 2020 SXSW Jury Prize.

The Other Lamb

Film Premieres Wednesday, July 6

The cult was all Selah knew-until one day she begins to question its leader and the insular world she was born into in this haunting vision of a nightmarish awakening.

On SHUDDER:

This is GWAR (Shudder Original)

New Film Premieres Thursday, July 21

This is GWAR is the powerful story of the iconic heavy metal art-collective, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The feature documentary includes interviews with the band members, both past and present, as well as other artists including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennnon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry, including never before seen footage of legendary GWAR front-man Dave Brockie (Oderus Urungus).

The Reef: Stalked (Shudder Original)

New Film Premieres Friday, July 29

Written and directed by Andrew Traucki as a follow-up to his 2010 film, The Reef, the sequel follows a woman named Nic (Teressa Liane, The Vampire Diaries) who is looking to heal after witnessing her sister's horrific murder. Nic, her younger sister Annie and two close friends travel to a remote Pacific Island for a kayaking and diving adventure. Hours into their expedition, the women are stalked and attacked by a Great White shark. To survive, they will need to band together, and Nic will have to overcome her post-traumatic stress, face her fears, and slay a monster. Also starring Ann Truong (Cowboy Bebop), Saskia Archer (Boshack), Kate Lister (Clickbait), and Tim Ross (Wonderland).

On SUNDANCE NOW:

The Split (Sundance Now Original)

New Episodes Premieres Thursdays; Series Finale July 21

After a devastating end to season two as Hannah (Nicola Walker, Four Weddings & a Funeral) and Nathan's (Stephen Mangan, Episodes) marriage fell apart, we join the couple ten months on in the rubble of their previously rock-solid 20-year marriage. Both lawyers have been respectfully negotiating their separation and seem to have reached an amicable agreement, but Hannah becomes acutely aware of what she's about to lose. But when a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes, any hope of remaining amicable vanishes. Is their split too deep to repair?

Showtrial(Sundance Now Exclusive)

New Series Binge on Thursday, July 21

When Talitha Campbell, the arrogant daughter of a wealthy entrepreneur, is arrested following the disappearance of a fellow student the case grips the nation, whipping up a media storm. On Talitha's side is brilliant solicitor Cleo Roberts. Can Cleo control the narrative of a case that is fast becoming tangled up in the nation's debates over privilege, wealth and politics? From arrest to the jury's final verdict, Showtrial examines both sides of the legal battle, as defense and prosecution fight for their version of what really happened to Hannah, and the truth about Talitha: Falsely accused? Or callous murderer?

Three Families(Sundance Now Exclusive)

New Series Binge on Thursday, July 28

The Abortion Act of 1967, which permitted abortion in the UK, did not extend to Northern Ireland. The critically acclaimed Three Families, set between 2013-2019, tells the true story of three women and their families before the recent change to legislation in Northern Ireland as many voices would fight to be heard. With a stellar cast including Sinéad Keenan (Little Boy Blue), Lola Petticrew (Bloodlands), Amy James-Kelly (Gentleman Jack) and Genevieve O'Reilly (The Dry), Three Families is a stunning two-part dramatization, exploring the emotive issues around abortion in Northern Ireland, and the experience of families whose lives have been profoundly affected. Names and details have been changed to ensure the anonymity of the real-life contributors.

